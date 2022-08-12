Read full article on original website
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Premier League – as it happened
Darwin Nunez was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Joachim Andersen as Liverpool’s frustrating start to the season continued
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
BBC
Tom Dumoulin announces 'immediate' retirement from cycling
Former Giro d'Italia winner and double Olympic silver medallist Tom Dumoulin has announced his retirement from cycling with "with immediate effect". The Dutch cyclist posted his decision on Twitter, two months after saying he would retire following September's Road World Championship in Australia. The 31-year-old won the Giro in 2017...
FuboTV Review 2022: A Perfect Option for Live Sports Streaming
Sports fans, looking for a streaming service with you in mind? See why FuboTV might be the right one for you.
