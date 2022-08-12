ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Renan Lodi
Pep Guardiola
SB Nation

Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play

The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira lays down goalscoring challenge to Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira has challenged Crystal Palace to break their Premier League goal-scoring record during the competition’s 30th-anniversary season.The Eagles came close last campaign, matching their second-best haul of 50 set in the 2016/17 season, just one shy of their best Premier League tally, 51 in 2018/19.Wilfried Zaha netted 14 of those 2021/22 goals, while Conor Gallagher, now back with Chelsea after his south London loan spell, contributed eight.“There is no pressure,” said Vieira. “We did quite well scoring those goals. We have good players who are capable of creating something in the last 30 yards.“But scoring goals is about how...
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Almeria prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 La Liga picks, bets for August 14

Real Madrid's quest for a record 36th Spanish La Liga title begins Sunday with a match against newly-promoted Almeria. Los Blancos won the league title by 13 points over rival Barcelona last season, and they also defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final. They added another trophy this week with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Almeria is back in the top division of La Liga for the first time since 2014-15, and just the seventh time in 34 seasons.
SPORTbible

Arsenal loanees continue to shine in Ligue 1

Arsenal’s loanees continued to shine this weekend, with Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun netting again. Both young talents scored on their Ligue 1 debuts last week, and have continued their goal scoring touch into the second week of the French footballing calendar. Tavares opened his account last week against...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wolves manager Bruno Lage says Aleksandar Mitrovic and Morgan Gibbs-White should have seen red

Wolves boss Bruno Lage claimed both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Morgan Gibbs-White should have been sent off in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Molineux.Tempers flared in the baking heat during stoppage time when Wolves forward Gibbs-White reacted after being hauled down by Mitrovic, whose late penalty had been saved by Jose Sa.The Fulham striker and Gibbs-White squared off, leading in with their foreheads, in an ugly flashpoint that earned them yellow cards from referee John Brooks.Lage said: “I didn’t see the situation, but if they did (headbutt) it’s a red card for both. For me it’s so clear.“I can say with the...
