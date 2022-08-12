Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Len Johnrose: Ex-Bury & Burnley midfielder dies aged 52, five years after motor neurone disease diagnosis
Former Bury and Burnley midfielder Len Johnrose has died aged 52. Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, a disease that affects the brain and nerves for which there is no cure. He played 502 career games including spells at Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Hartlepool and...
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Premier League – as it happened
Darwin Nunez was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Joachim Andersen as Liverpool’s frustrating start to the season continued
RELATED PEOPLE
Erik Ten Hag Now Open To Selling Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has now reportedly had a major change of stance and is now happy to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to be sold before the closure of the summer transfer window.
SB Nation
Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play
The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong ‘tells Barca stars he could join United’, Cristiano Ronaldo contract latest
MANCHESTER UNITED have received a boost in their hunt for a midfielder. The Red Devils are also said to be closing in on the signing of Adrien Rabiot, with the club's recruitment said to have agreed terms with his mother and agent. Stay up to date with all the latest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
Patrick Vieira lays down goalscoring challenge to Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira has challenged Crystal Palace to break their Premier League goal-scoring record during the competition’s 30th-anniversary season.The Eagles came close last campaign, matching their second-best haul of 50 set in the 2016/17 season, just one shy of their best Premier League tally, 51 in 2018/19.Wilfried Zaha netted 14 of those 2021/22 goals, while Conor Gallagher, now back with Chelsea after his south London loan spell, contributed eight.“There is no pressure,” said Vieira. “We did quite well scoring those goals. We have good players who are capable of creating something in the last 30 yards.“But scoring goals is about how...
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Almeria prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 La Liga picks, bets for August 14
Real Madrid's quest for a record 36th Spanish La Liga title begins Sunday with a match against newly-promoted Almeria. Los Blancos won the league title by 13 points over rival Barcelona last season, and they also defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final. They added another trophy this week with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Almeria is back in the top division of La Liga for the first time since 2014-15, and just the seventh time in 34 seasons.
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham.
Jamie Vardy Eyed By Man United After Erik Ten Hag Changes His Mind On Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has apparently been isolating himself from his teammates by often eating alone in the club canteen, while he is said to have complained about the high-pressing style of play that Ten Hag wishes to implement.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea to make £50m Anthony Gordon bid, Aubameyang wants Barca stay, Tielemans to Arsenal latest
CHELSEA are ready to up their bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon to £50m, according to reports. It is claimed that the Blues have already had a £40m offer rejected for the Toffees striker. Meanwhile Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to be keen to stay at Barcelona and fight for...
Arsenal loanees continue to shine in Ligue 1
Arsenal’s loanees continued to shine this weekend, with Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun netting again. Both young talents scored on their Ligue 1 debuts last week, and have continued their goal scoring touch into the second week of the French footballing calendar. Tavares opened his account last week against...
Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
Wolves manager Bruno Lage says Aleksandar Mitrovic and Morgan Gibbs-White should have seen red
Wolves boss Bruno Lage claimed both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Morgan Gibbs-White should have been sent off in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Molineux.Tempers flared in the baking heat during stoppage time when Wolves forward Gibbs-White reacted after being hauled down by Mitrovic, whose late penalty had been saved by Jose Sa.The Fulham striker and Gibbs-White squared off, leading in with their foreheads, in an ugly flashpoint that earned them yellow cards from referee John Brooks.Lage said: “I didn’t see the situation, but if they did (headbutt) it’s a red card for both. For me it’s so clear.“I can say with the...
Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden fire Manchester City past Bournemouth
Manchester City eased to a 4-0 home win against Bournemouth, thanks to strikes from Ilkay Gündogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden as well as a Jefferson Lerma own goal
Comments / 0