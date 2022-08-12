ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cleveland Guardians (59-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (8-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -166, Guardians +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 60-50 overall and 34-21 in home games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 30-30 record in road games and a 59-52 record overall. The Guardians have a 15-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 23 home runs while slugging .504. Bo Bichette is 12-for-42 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 21 home runs, 44 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-34 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday, a move made in hopes of building momentum toward next year, when the team has long expected to win again after a seasons-long rebuilding effort. The Rangers are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing season since their last AL West title in 2016. While better than last year’s 102-loss team, they haven’t made the desired progress this year, or even had a winning record at any point since spending a half-billion dollars last winter to sign shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Liberty beat Dream to remain in hunt for a playoff spot

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored a season-high 18 points, Betnijah Laney added 17 points and the New York Liberty held off the Atlanta Dream 80-70 on Friday night. New York (15-20) entered the game in a four-way tie with Minnesota, Atlanta and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx and Mercury each play later Friday night, and the Liberty host the Dream (14-21) on Sunday to close the regular season. New York led by as many as 22 points, but Atlanta scored nine of the opening 10 points of the fourth quarter to get to 71-60. Erica Wheeler and Aari McDonald each made a fast-break layup on consecutive possessions to cap a 14-4 run to make it 74-67 with 6:15 left. But Atlanta did not make another field goal the rest of the way. Sabrina Ionescu had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Natasha Howard had 14 points and 12 rebounds for New York.
NBA
The Associated Press

Giménez hits go-ahead, 3-run HR, Guardians beat Tigers 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the opener of a doubleheader Monday. Giménez connected off Andrew Chafin with two outs, scoring Myles Straw and Amed Rosario to break a 1-all tie. It was his 13th home run of the season and completed a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. “I just tried to stay focused and get a good pitch to hit,” said Giménez, who is batting .313 and has 54 RBIs. “I recognized the slider soon enough.” The Guardians are 8-1 since Aug. 6, moving them a season-high nine games over .500. They held Detroit without a hit after the third inning, increasing their division lead to three games over Minnesota, which played later Monday.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Phillies reliever Corey Knebel on 15-day IL with lat strain

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday. Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury. Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “We don’t know if it’s the same thing exactly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll know more after today. He couldn’t lift his arm (on Sunday), which is kind of normal with this injury.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Dolphins place CB Trill Williams on IR with torn ACL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay. Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter on Saturday. Also Monday, Miami signed veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander is entering his seventh season, spending five with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Cincinnati Bengals. Scott, a former undrafted free agent, has mostly spent time on practice squads but played in six games with Cincinnati during the 2018 season.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Associated Press

Driussi scores late to lift Austin over Sporting KC 4-3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season four minutes into second-half stoppage time and Austin FC survived an upset bid by Sporting Kansas City with a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Austin (14-5-6) trailed 3-1 at halftime after Sporting KC (6-15-5) got goals from Andreu Fontàs in the 12th minute, William Agada in the 23rd and a penalty-kick score by Johnny Russell in the 40th. Julio Cascante found the net in the 63rd minute to get Austin within a goal and Danny Hoesen knotted the score at 3-3 when he scored in the 83rd. Driussi received a yellow card for excessive celebration after his go-ahead score. He has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Nationals recall SS prospect CJ Abrams, put Garcia on IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals recalled shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and placed shortstop Luis García on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. General manager Mike Rizzo announced the moves. García’s move is retroactive to Saturday. Abrams, 21, was one of five prospects obtained from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade on Aug. 2. He is ranked as Washington’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America. Abrams was set to bat seventh and make his Nationals debut Monday night against the Cubs, becoming the first of the prospects obtained in the trade to play for Washington. He joins veteran first baseman Luke Voit, who also came over in the deal, in the Nationals’ lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday. The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.” Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates. “We’re optimistic,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

