The Dragon Ball Super manga has seemingly concluded the action-packed battle against Gas, and the Granolah the Survivor Arc appears to be approaching its end, but a preview for the next chapter of the popular shonen series by Akira Toriayma and Toyotarou has a shocking surprise. While the conflict against the Heeters may be over, the next chapter might have a new threat that Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah will have to deal with.

