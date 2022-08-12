Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
Cloudy tonight, warmer sun Monday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weekend comes to a close with a few clouds this evening, but overall not bad as temperatures hold in the 70s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Spotty rain and storms developing with a weak front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We’re tracking up and down, spotty to scattered coverage, this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Sun and heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
wvlt.tv
Ben Cathey's Forecast
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
USGS: Small earthquake around Alcoa area early Sunday evening
ALCOA, Tenn. — According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a report of an earthquake in Alcoa, Tenn. around 6:26 p.m. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.2 and the depth was 7.8 km.
wvlt.tv
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
wvlt.tv
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
wvlt.tv
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
18 - Javontez Spraggins
The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. The investigation is being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and remains ongoing. KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability. Updated: 17 hours ago. The ABLE...
realtree.com
Photo Shows Woman Attempting to Pet Bear at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Hotel
A Gatlinburg, Tennessee, hotel owner who has kicked out several customers for harassing bears on the property is looking for a woman who was photographed while recently attempting to pet a bear on the hotel grounds. According to wvlt.tv, the woman was photographed Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at the...
You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg
Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
Knoxville parents remain hopeful as 7-month-old baby fights leukemia
The parents of seven-month-old Braxton describe him as always smiling and playful. That same happy baby is continuing to amaze doctors after being diagnosed with an uncommon form of cancer at the age of almost two months.
wvlt.tv
Football Vols gain even more incentive heading into the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As was the case in the preseason Coaches Poll, your Tennessee Football Vols are on the outside looking in according to the writers. The Associated Press released its Top-25 rankings, and the Vol just missed the cut, receiving enough votes to be in what would be the 26th position.
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors a ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing...
Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
Comments / 0