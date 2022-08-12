ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Cloudy tonight, warmer sun Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weekend comes to a close with a few clouds this evening, but overall not bad as temperatures hold in the 70s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Spotty rain and storms developing with a weak front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is back and so are the rain chances. We’re tracking up and down, spotty to scattered coverage, this week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sun and heat for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's Forecast

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

wvlt.tv

Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck's head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor. Mckinley Sellers Poe and her family were headed out to a pirate show when her father-in-law spotted a bear. “It walked right up to the patio and hung out for a little while,”...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

18 - Javontez Spraggins

The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. The investigation is being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and remains ongoing. KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability. Updated: 17 hours ago. The ABLE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KISS 106

You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg

Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
WBIR

More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Football Vols gain even more incentive heading into the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As was the case in the preseason Coaches Poll, your Tennessee Football Vols are on the outside looking in according to the writers. The Associated Press released its Top-25 rankings, and the Vol just missed the cut, receiving enough votes to be in what would be the 26th position.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors a ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

