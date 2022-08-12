ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

epicstream.com

Will There Be a Sequel to Prey?

Prey (2022) has certainly impressed fans and critics alike, and many are even saying it's the best movie in the franchise since the 1987 original with Arnold Schwarzenegger! So, will there be a sequel to Prey?. Check out the official trailer for Prey below:. Prey takes place long before the...
epicstream.com

Does Prey Have a Post Credit Scene?

Prey (2022) is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and has opened to impressive numbers and a solid critical reception. If you've already seen it, perhaps you missed the end credits. But don't worry - we can bring you up to speed. So, does Prey have a post-credits scene? Let's find out...
intheknow.com

‘Genius’ baby boy copies gamer dad’s victory dance perfectly

TikTok believes these parents may have a bit of a baby “genius” on their hands. It was a good thing his wife was filming when @shmaurbanks was playing video games with his son. The father won the game and did a victory dance. But seeing their little boy promptly replicate dad’s moves stunned the parents.
Talking With Tami

Snoop Dogg Brings Out Family For Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ Premiere

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his family hit up the red carpet for the world premiere of Netflix’s Day Shift. He appeared on the carpet with his Broadus gang that included his wife Shante, son Cordell, daughter Cori and son Corde plus his uncle. I remember when he son played little league football, wow has time flew by! Snoop plays an unlikely character who’s a country bumpkin called, Big John Elliott Day. In the movie they slay guns, machetes and decapitate vampires Shift is streaming now on Netflix make sure to check it out! More inside and happy Friday everyone!
epicstream.com

The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Deadline

‘Amazing Grace’: Producers Take Legal Action Against Distributor Neon Over “Fraudently” Inducing Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc

Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues. The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producers including Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn. The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018. There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in...
wegotthiscovered.com

An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees

We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
Essence

Beyoncé Releases Visual Teaser For 'I'm That Girl' Visual

The Queen sent fans into a frenzy once again with an official tease of the upcoming visuals to accompany her house and dance audio opus, 'RENAISSANCE'. RENAISSANCE has been on repeat for Beyoncé’s fans for two weeks straight. But one reigning question has remained for those dropping it to “Church Girls” and belting out the “Plastic Off The Sofa” challenge: “where are the visuals?”
wegotthiscovered.com

Film buffs shame the worst examples of legends slumming it for a paycheck

At the end of the day, acting is exactly the same as any other job, in that it’s all about getting paid at the end. Some stars clearly do it for their love of the artform, while others build their careers around making the biggest possible hits to appeal to the widest possible audience, and they’re equally justified in their approaches, which is why Daniel Day-Lewis and Dwayne Johnson are both viewed as being among the best at what they do.
Community Policy