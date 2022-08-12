Opinion: How Important is Alisson for Liverpool?

Alisson signed for Liverpool in 2018 and has won nearly every trophy available to win. With his contract set to last until 2027 - how important is he for Liverpool?

Alisson signed for Liverpool in 2018 and has won nearly every trophy available to win. With his contract set to last until 2027 - how important is he for Liverpool?

Goalkeepers are always difficult to buy in the transfer market. A goalkeeper wants minutes on the pitch - but you can only have one goalie on at a given time which isn't negotiable, unlike outfield positions.

When a club buys a goalkeeper - how do you promise that 'keeper that he'll be given minutes on the pitch? If he turns out to be rubbish, you don't want to play him, but at the same time, you don't want thousands of pounds of weekly wages sat on the bench every weekend.

This was an issue that Liverpool had for years. Simon Mignolet, as lovable as he may have been, was not good enough for Liverpool at the top level. The move to bring in Loris Karius eventually proved the same.

IMAGO / DeFodi

In the summer of 2018, following Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Jurgen Klopp bought Roma's no.1 Alisson. For £67 million - a record for a goalkeeper at the time. This was a no-brainer. Liverpool had found their goalkeeper - the missing piece of the puzzle after Loris Karius' unfortunate showing in the Champions League final.

Straight away, Alisson showed the world why he was one of the best if not, the best goalkeeper on the planet. In his third appearance for Liverpool, he showcased something that epitomised what it meant to be a modern goalkeeper when he chipped the ball over Anthony Knockaert before clearing the ball up the pitch in a game against Brighton and Hove Albion. He proved that he could use his feet as well as his hands - a rare attribute in a goalkeeper.

He also proved to be the difference maker in December of 2018 when Liverpool played Napoli on the final match-day of the Champions League group stages. The Reds needed a 1-0 win, but should Napoli score, they'd have to win by two clear goals.

With the score at 1-0 to Liverpool, thanks to a first-half strike from Mohamed Salah, Liverpool needed to hold on late in the game. It's the 90+2nd minute and Arkadiusz Milik has a fantastic chance to level the game and dump Liverpool out of the Champions League - but Alisson pulls off an unreal stop to deny him what looked like a certain goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool go on to win the UEFA Champions League that season in what is Alisson's first trophy at the club. He also won the Premier League golden glove after keeping the most clean sheets in Liverpool's incredible 97-point haul that season.

In 2019-20, Alisson proved his importance - but not how you may expect. Instead of performing an incredible save, it was rather his absence that was felt when Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool were 2-0 in extra-time and looking like they were going to pull off a comeback victory - but Alisson's deputy for that night, Adrian, had a series of howlers that resulted in three goals for the away side, and Liverpool were out.

It wasn't all doom and gloom in 2019-20, as Alisson had helped Liverpool to a stunning first league title in 30 years.

IMAGO / PA Images

Alisson doesn't always perform what looks like the greatest of saves to the naked eye, purely because he's not a "show 'keeper". When you look at someone like Aaron Ramsdale, as good as he is, you'll notice he has a lot of moments where he saves with his fingertips. This is often the catalyst for "oohs" and "aahs" from the crowd, which succeeds in a round of applause.

Truth be told - you don't see that as much with Alisson. This is for one very simple reason. His positioning is the best in the world. You won't see better positioning than Alisson in world football.

To put it simply: Alisson makes the difficult saves look easy.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

One of his most memorable moments in a Liverpool shirt came in the only trophyless season he's had at Anfield. During the 2020-21 "COVID" season - with Liverpool looking to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season, Klopp's side needed a win at West Bromwich Albion. With the score level at 1-1 in the 90+5th minute - up steps Alisson.

IMAGO / PA Images

He was arguably Liverpool's most important player in the run-up to the conclusion of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign - with countless moments of often unappreciated magic which guide the team to victories.

I would go as far as to say he's Liverpool's most underrated player at the club. He really is an unsung hero for the most part.

His contract, which he re-signed in 2021, runs out in 2027, meaning as it stands, he is set to outlast Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Additionally, by 2027, Alisson would have been at the club for nine years. He'll also be about 35 years old, but age isn't as important when it comes to goalkeepers as we've seen world-class 'keepers perform at the top level for years - such as Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Buffon.

When the time comes that Alisson does have to depart Liverpool - it won't be easy to replace him. There are very few goalkeepers that have the ability that the Brazilian holds.

For now, though, let's appreciate the fact that Liverpool have got the very best goalkeeper in the world.

