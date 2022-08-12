ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shlak4Prez
3d ago

stealing fountain change at the short hills mall? half of nj can't afford anything there not sure why someone who needs bus change to get home would bother even being there? sounds odd to me

Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing

Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
FireRescue1

N.J. firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark firefighter suffered serious injuries after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire at South 16th Street and Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Newark firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of an occupied four-story residential building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed.
Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School

Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Daily Voice

Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd

A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say

A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily News

Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)

Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park

Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: CRIME STOPPERS ANONYMOUS CRIME TIP REPORTING

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers – Anonymous crime tip reporting. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers can receive tips from the community four different ways: telephone, app or web. By guaranteeing a tipster’s anonymity, Monmouth County Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive atmosphere without the possibility of retaliation. By offering cash rewards for information leading to arrest and prosecution, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

