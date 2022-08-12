Read full article on original website
Shlak4Prez
3d ago
stealing fountain change at the short hills mall? half of nj can't afford anything there not sure why someone who needs bus change to get home would bother even being there? sounds odd to me
Reply(1)
3
Related
SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing
Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants. Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
We reached a fair settlement. It is rewarding when the companies and parties responsible for their negligence that cause severe physical and emotional trauma are held responsible" -- Howard P. Lesnik Esq. . MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 15, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2020. , the...
FireRescue1
N.J. firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire
NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark firefighter suffered serious injuries after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire at South 16th Street and Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Newark firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of an occupied four-story residential building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed.
Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School
Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking
The Paterson Police Department announced says Imani McRae, 31, has been charged with multiple offenses related to a carjacking that took occurred on Aug. 12 in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson.
Boy, 3, Critical After Fall From 2nd Story Window In Jersey City
A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling from a second-story window in Jersey City last week, authorities said. The child fell from a window in a building on the 500 block of Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office told Daily Voice.
Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Plainfield Man Charged for Three Newark Armed Robberies in 15-Minute Span
NEWARK, NJ – A man who committed a series of rapid robberies in Newark during...
N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say
A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
Firefighter seriously injured battling Newark apartment fire
The fire broke out in the fourth-floor unit of a building on Clinton Avenue in Newark early Saturday.
Husband, 84, stabs wife, 83, in suspected N.J. murder-suicide: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An 84-year-old man fatally stabbed his wife, 83, before turning the blade on himself in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide in Essex County, N.J., according to an NJ.com report. Frank and Catherine Forte were found dead Friday inside their apartment in Fairfield. The...
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)
Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park
Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: CRIME STOPPERS ANONYMOUS CRIME TIP REPORTING
Monmouth County Crime Stoppers – Anonymous crime tip reporting. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers can receive tips from the community four different ways: telephone, app or web. By guaranteeing a tipster’s anonymity, Monmouth County Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive atmosphere without the possibility of retaliation. By offering cash rewards for information leading to arrest and prosecution, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information.
Comments / 13