Boy injured in Brooklyn Park shooting; cars, apartments hit by gunfire
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say dozens of rounds were fired during an incident that injured a juvenile and damaged seven vehicles Saturday night.Multiple callers reported shots fired near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m.A block away, police found a boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized, but police gave no word on the severity of his injuries.In the parking lot and courtyards of a nearby apartment complex, police found evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired. Nearby apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
More than 40 bullets in barrage of gunfire that injures boy in Brooklyn Park
Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets. According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded...
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Nov. 15, 2021. Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m....
One killed, one injured in shooting near George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police held a press conference Sunday afternoon after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near the city's George Floyd Square. Police say they responded to the intersection of 38th and Chicago on the city's south side, when they discovered two men in their 20s with "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one has since died, and another is still hospitalized — the latter's current condition unknown.
Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. Officials told KARE 11 that the boy is 17-years-old and is expected to survive.
Apple Valley police search for shooter who wounded man in trailer park
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Police are looking for the shooter who injured a man Sunday afternoon in an Apple Valley trailer park.Officers were called to the 13000 block of Pennock Avenue at about 12:48 p.m. after a 36-year-old man was shot, and the man who shot him had fled the area on foot. The victim had been driven to a local hospital by a relative before officers arrived. Police say the shooter and the victim "knew each other and it is not believed the general public is in danger."
Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed
MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
Car crash in Waconia kills 16-year-old passenger
According to a press release, an automobile accident early on Saturday morning in Waconia claimed the life of a 16-year-old man. Around 4:19 a.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived at the site of the collision. They discovered a Toyota Camry had slammed into a payloader that was parked on the side of the road. On Oak Avenue next to Goldfinch Drive, a traffic cone designated the payloader.
Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia
A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
Charges: Man stole handgun from house, fired at motorcyclists from car
Charges were filed Friday against a 21-year-old Blaine man who allegedly burglarized a home and later fired gunshots at motorcyclists from a BMW. Carson Thomas McCoy is charged in Anoka County District Court with a series of crimes including second-degree burglary, 2nd-degree assault, drug possession, aggravated robbery, and fleeing police.
Police arrest suspect who fled the state after fatal home intrusion
MINNEAPOLIS -- The search is over for a man who police say broke into a northeast Minneapolis home and killed a man.It happened Friday morning in the 18000 block of Arthur Street.Police say the couple knew the man who did it and had an order of protection against him.A man who did not want to be identified was visiting a friend. "I woke up to some noise just sounded like some pounding really loud pounding," said the witness.He took video as an intruder was breaking into the side door of the home next door."I was sleeping in the guest bedroom...
Man killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Officials say a 57-year-old man died in an ATV crash in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.Richard Meyer crashed in Monroe Park around 7:45 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, the examiner's report states.The Brooklyn Park Police Department said he was the only occupant of the ATV.
Charges: Franklin White broke into couple's home and fatally stabbed man before fleeing
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man received a felony charge for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of a man during a home invasion Friday morning in northeast Minneapolis.Franklin White, 31, was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband.According to the complaint, the woman was heard begging "Franklin" to get off her husband.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parent's home.When officers arrived at the scene, they say they observed a gray Hyundai with Ohio plates, believed to be driven by White, backing out of the driveway. They attempted to stop the car, but it left the scene. White was arrested in the state of Wisconsin later the same day. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago
Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. The suspected gunman and another suspect wanted in connection with last week's gunfire at Mall of America were arrested Thursday after evading authorities for a week.
Man charged with firing at bikers, fleeing police
HAM LAKE, Minn. — A Blaine man is charged with two felonies after prosecutors say he fired a gun at a group of motorcyclists, then sped away from police when they responded. Carson Thomas McCoy of Blaine is accused of both second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint details the incident, which took place Wednesday, Aug. 10.
