The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
ricentral.com
Virginia Artist IamDerby Performs at a “Stop The Violence” Festival and Says This!
Portsmouth, Virginia, 14th August 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, IamDerby performs at “Tre Day” Stop The Violence Event hosted by Promo Kings Radio Podcast’s very own Travis Moore (aka Tre’ Stylez). The event took place at Poplar Hall Park in Norfolk, Virginia on July 4, 2022. WTKR News 3 (@wtkr3 on instagram) was seen covering the event on live television.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
cbs17
Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Norfolk, VA — 20 Top Places!
Brunch is already a lovely experience in Norfolk with its gorgeous water views and beautiful countryside vibe. However, when combined with Norfolk’s morning culinary offerings, you’re in for a treat, particularly downtown. With classic diner fare, comfort food, international cuisine, and a large selection of beverages, brunch here...
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
WAVY News 10
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
Funeral set for Henrico college student shot to death
A funeral service was scheduled for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month.
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Volunteers bring updated pictures to Sunday search for missing 15-year-old
Volunteers with grassroots group Hear Their Voices spent Sunday morning and afternoon passing out flyers with updated pictures of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell.
Virginia Business
Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for free doorbell camera
Portsmouth residents seeking to own a free doorbell camera can put their name in a drawing for a free one.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI. Morrell was last seen at...
North Landing Bridge to close several days for repairs
The North Landing Bridge in Virginia Beach will be closed for repair.
Man dies after shooting in area of Bellwood Road in Newport News
Police responded to a shooting on Bellwood Rd in Newport News Sunday evening.
Exclusive surveillance video captures what led to Portsmouth shooting
Businesses in Portsmouth are speaking with News 3 and sharing exclusive surveillance video of a shooting that happened Saturday and left one man seriously injured.
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
Man arrested after Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County
A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.
