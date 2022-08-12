ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Is This Bear Market Rebound The Real Deal?

Most people will agree that a bear market is defined as a 20% dip from an all-time high. By this definition, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report stock entered bear market territory in May 2022. But shares have long left correction mode, as the current price of $173 is only 5% below the January peak.
MavenFlix

Disney: Why Wells Fargo Thinks the Stock Is Cheap

Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report stock, which last peaked in early 2021, is on the rise again. And thanks to the company's forecast-beating third-quarter (Q3), several analysts are raising their price targets for DIS. Among them is Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo. Let's look at why...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosted its Apple stake, bet big on energy stocks, and tweaked its bank holdings last quarter. Here's a closer look at those 3 key moves.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its US stock portfolio as of June 30 on Monday. Berkshire boosted its Apple, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum stakes, and tweaked its bank bets. Here's a closer look at the three key moves it made in the second quarter. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway released a...
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Agriculture Online

As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble

Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
TechCrunch

Bird burns $310M but sees revenue bounce back

Bird, one of two public micromobility companies that debuted via a special purpose acquisition, presented its Q2 earnings for the year after the bell, showing an increase in revenue year over year and quarter over quarter, but also an increase in spending that doesn’t yet square up to the moves Bird has made to reduce costs.
freightwaves.com

Latest IEA report has plenty in it to concern diesel consumers

Diesel consumers have enjoyed a several-week decline in retail prices, but there is a lot in the most recent International Energy Agency monthly report that should concern them. The IEA is a multination organization of primarily large energy consumers, and its monthly report, which usually runs 75 pages or more...
