Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
FOXBusiness
American workforce shrinks, Tesla milestone and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. AMERICAN WORKFORCE: The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the...
Inflation Still Highest in 40 Years: 7 Hot Stocks That Yield Up to 13% Help Investors Fight Back
These seven top companies pay gigantic dividends. They are hard-asset plays and real estate investment trusts with outstanding total-return stocks that make sense in a difficult inflationary and rising interest rate environment.
CNBC
Inflation is peaking, and that is ‘nirvana’ for stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
Apple Stock: Is This Bear Market Rebound The Real Deal?
Most people will agree that a bear market is defined as a 20% dip from an all-time high. By this definition, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report stock entered bear market territory in May 2022. But shares have long left correction mode, as the current price of $173 is only 5% below the January peak.
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
Disney: Why Wells Fargo Thinks the Stock Is Cheap
Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report stock, which last peaked in early 2021, is on the rise again. And thanks to the company's forecast-beating third-quarter (Q3), several analysts are raising their price targets for DIS. Among them is Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo. Let's look at why...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosted its Apple stake, bet big on energy stocks, and tweaked its bank holdings last quarter. Here's a closer look at those 3 key moves.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its US stock portfolio as of June 30 on Monday. Berkshire boosted its Apple, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum stakes, and tweaked its bank bets. Here's a closer look at the three key moves it made in the second quarter. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway released a...
FOXBusiness
Real estate expert advises prospective home buyers not to just look at 30-year fixed-mortgage rate
Samantha DeBianchi, founder of DeBianchi Real Estate, encouraged prospective home buyers to look beyond a 30-year fixed-mortgage rate and explore other options when considering purchasing a home. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday, the real estate expert recommended "shopping out mortgage rates" as the 30-year fixed rate sits above...
FOXBusiness
Today’s best mortgage refinance deal? 15-year rates plunge half a point | August 15, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Agriculture Online
As farmland values soar, so do fears of a price bubble
Flush with cash, farmers and investors have driven up farmland values this year at breathtaking rates — a 12% gain nationwide and more than 20% in three Farm Belt states. “Given recent experiences with fluctuations in the broader economy and prior farmland price dynamics, many market participants express concern that the rapid increase in farmland prices is a signal of a speculative bubble,” said three Purdue University economists.
Markets are signaling an easing cycle has already started with the Fed now behind the curve on inflation, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Investors should worry less about what the Fed will do because it's now behind the curve on the inflation slowdown, said Jim Paulsen. Markets are signaling an easing cycle has already started, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist told Bloomberg TV. "I don't really care what the Fed is going...
Tesla AI Day 2 Is Coming: Here's How Much $1000 Invested In The Stock At The Time Of Previous Iteration Is Worth Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed that the automaker’s second “AI Day” will be held on Sept. 30. Musk said on Twitter recently that he wants to take Tesla beyond just electric vehicles with "deep [artificial intelligence or AI] activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales.
FOXBusiness
Continued inversion of yield curve an indication bond market 'sees troubled times': Wells Fargo exec
Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for Wealth & Investment Management at Wells Fargo, warned on Monday that the continued inversion of the yield curve is an indicator that the "bond market sees troubled times" ahead. Yield curve inversions, which are rare, are viewed as a good recession predictor because they...
European power prices hit a record for a 5th day straight as a perfect storm rocks the continent's energy system
European power prices surged to a record high for a fifth straight day as the energy crisis intensifies. German baseload year-ahead power prices topped 500 euros on Tuesday — up almost 500% from a year earlier. Russia has slashed the flow of natural gas to the continent, and question...
TechCrunch
Bird burns $310M but sees revenue bounce back
Bird, one of two public micromobility companies that debuted via a special purpose acquisition, presented its Q2 earnings for the year after the bell, showing an increase in revenue year over year and quarter over quarter, but also an increase in spending that doesn’t yet square up to the moves Bird has made to reduce costs.
freightwaves.com
Latest IEA report has plenty in it to concern diesel consumers
Diesel consumers have enjoyed a several-week decline in retail prices, but there is a lot in the most recent International Energy Agency monthly report that should concern them. The IEA is a multination organization of primarily large energy consumers, and its monthly report, which usually runs 75 pages or more...
