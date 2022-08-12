ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures

There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City

KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Record rainfall? So just how much did this area get?

Northeast Allegan County reported varying amounts of precipitation in an all-day rain Saturday. Some, like Joan Miller, wife of the retired Wayland Fire Chief, said her gauge showed 2.5 inches of the wet stuff while others, such as this more rural device, indicated almost three inches. Broadcast and print media said the rainfall totals and cooler temperatures were at recored levels for Aug. 13.
Head-on crash in Ottawa County leaves two men injured

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 14, to a report of a multi-vehicle injury accident in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township. Police said a...
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
HOLLAND, MI

