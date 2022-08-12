Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Expansive park, trail network under discussion for two Grand Rapids neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new plan underway would reimagine parts of the Belknap Lookout and Monroe North neighborhoods in downtown Grand Rapids by adding new parks, greenspace and other amenities. The Grand Rapids Hill and River Network plan, being led by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., would create a...
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Mother of drowning victim wants to change the discussion around lake safety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On days like Thursday when the waves are up to 6 feet, the danger on Lake Michigan can be obvious. However, it's not just the days when the red flags are flying that can be deadly along the lakeshore. Brandi Donley, the mother of a...
W. MI sees record-breaking rainfall, temperatures
Saturday brought unseasonably cold and wet weather to West Michigan.
Kent County road crews discover Mastodon bones
Car hydroplanes in heavy rain, crosses U.S. 31 median before head-on crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A man suffered serious injuries Saturday, Aug. 13, when his car hydroplaned in heavy rain, crossed the U.S. 31 median and struck an oncoming pickup truck, sheriff’s deputies. The 38-year-old Holland man was taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital. The other driver, a 71-year-old...
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
Ask Ellen: If lightning strikes water will fish get electrocuted?
When lighting strikes the water, are people safe? Or will they get shocked? Also, what about the fish in the water below?
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Yesterday's Showers
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Saturday’s Showers Across West Michigan. Highs Struggled to break 60 degrees and continuous rain fell on the region.
Fox17
Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City
'We need you within our profession': Police departments across the state struggling to hire diverse officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police departments around the country, including here in West Michigan, are struggling to recruit new officers right now. And hiring a diverse force is proving to be even tougher. Right now, the Grand Rapids Police Department has 31 vacancies with a big challenge ahead to...
Here are the candidates running for races in 9 school boards in Ottawa County this fall
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – There are 28 seats on nine Ottawa County school boards that are opening up at the end of this year, and voters are going to decide who will fill those open spots in the Nov. 8 election. This fall, there are 53 candidates running for...
Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
wkzo.com
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
townbroadcast.com
Record rainfall? So just how much did this area get?
Northeast Allegan County reported varying amounts of precipitation in an all-day rain Saturday. Some, like Joan Miller, wife of the retired Wayland Fire Chief, said her gauge showed 2.5 inches of the wet stuff while others, such as this more rural device, indicated almost three inches. Broadcast and print media said the rainfall totals and cooler temperatures were at recored levels for Aug. 13.
Head-on crash in Ottawa County leaves two men injured
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two men were seriously injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police were called shortly after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 14, to a report of a multi-vehicle injury accident in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township. Police said a...
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
