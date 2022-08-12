Read full article on original website
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
wccsradio.com
CLYMER WOMAN TO RECEIVE SPAATZ AWARD TONIGHT
A Clymer woman will be honored tonight with a prestigious award through the Civil Air Patrol. Gwen Stahl was promoted Cadet Colonel after earning the Spaatz Award, the first time an Indiana County resident earned the award since its inception in 1964. The award was named after General Carl A. Spaatz, who set a flight endurance record of 154 hours in 1924. Spaatz also directed the air campaign over the Nazis, and the atomic bombing took place under his command.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
wccsradio.com
ITALIAN FESTIVAL A ROUSING SUCCESS
On Sunday, the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street was packed as people turned up for the Italian Festival to help child healthcare. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the festival returned to Downtown Indiana with live music, food and drink and a vintage car cruise. Unofficial reports say close to 4,000 people were in attendance for the event. The event was co-organized by Mike Peter and Dennis Della Penna, co-owners of Bruno’s Restaurant, and Nick Karos, the owner of Nap’s and Josephine’s.
wccsradio.com
SHAWNE RENEE MANNERS, 41
Shawne Renee Manners, 41, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. On April 1, 1981, Shawne was born in Indiana to Edward G. Manners and Peggy A. (Diehl) McClelland. She went to Indiana Area High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church.
wccsradio.com
FAIR SEASON ARRIVES IN AREA
Fair season has arrived in the area with the start of the Great Dayton Fair, which will hold its Vespers Service at 7 o’clock tonight and the crowning of the fair queen at 8. Activities began Friday with fair exhibits arriving. Some of the judging took place yesterday and there was an antique tractor pull. There is a horse and pony pull this afternoon at 1 o’clock. The Dayton Fair officially opens at 1 PM Monday.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA’S BUSY WEEKEND INCLUDES CONTINUED IUP MOVE-IN, ITALIAN FESTIVAL
IUP’s first move-in weekend of the fall semester continues today, when about 600 first-year students are expected to arrive. Around 700 moved in yesterday. The new students will take part in Welcome Week activities in advance of the rest of the student body arriving next weekend. Welcome Week activities today are mostly social events, with more technical campus life events mixed in tomorrow. The first day of classes is August 22nd.
Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Farm and Dairy
Clarion County organic growers cooperative wins Walmart deal
When locals ask Lindsay Jacob where they can get Clarion River Organics produce, soon she’ll be able to tell them they can find it at their local Walmart. The small cooperative of organic growers in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, was one of 330 businesses given a deal to sell with Walmart through its ninth annual Open Call event.
CBS News
U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
Pittsburgh business owners share how a busy weekend in the city is impacting them financially
PITTSBURGH — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think they’ll have a winning season,” said Mike Huber of Canton, Ohio. “I don’t usually come to preseason, but I couldn’t miss (Kenny) Pickett’s debut,” said Harry Wilson of Cranberry.
1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, victim identified
PITTSBURGH — Another weekend, another deadly shooting in the city of Pittsburgh. This time, in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood. A swarm of police responded to the Homewood north apartment complex on Everton Street just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a caller said a person had been shot. Pittsburgh public safety...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14
The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
Man killed after tractor rollover in Indiana County
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed after his tractor rolled on top of him in Indiana County. According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Sunday around 12:16 p.m. near 2065 Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. The coroner’s report said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise
There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY PREPS FOR WEEKEND OF FESTIVALS
Indiana County will be busy with a pair of festivals this weekend. The first will be on Saturday as the Blairsville Diamond hosts the 10th annual Knotweed Festival, celebrating the Japanese knotweed which can be found along the Conemaugh River in Indiana County. Festivities kick-off at 10 a.m. with a...
