wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT APPROVED FOR USDA NUTRITIONAL PROGRAM
The Marion Center School District received some good news regarding meals for the upcoming school year. In a Facebook post, Marion Center Nutritional Services announced that the district was approved for a trial of the USDA’s Community Eligibility Program (CEP) for all school buildings. This program allows all enrolled district students to receive free breakfast and lunch every day regardless of household income.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
wccsradio.com
CLYMER WOMAN TO RECEIVE SPAATZ AWARD TONIGHT
A Clymer woman will be honored tonight with a prestigious award through the Civil Air Patrol. Gwen Stahl was promoted Cadet Colonel after earning the Spaatz Award, the first time an Indiana County resident earned the award since its inception in 1964. The award was named after General Carl A. Spaatz, who set a flight endurance record of 154 hours in 1924. Spaatz also directed the air campaign over the Nazis, and the atomic bombing took place under his command.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA’S BUSY WEEKEND INCLUDES CONTINUED IUP MOVE-IN, ITALIAN FESTIVAL
IUP’s first move-in weekend of the fall semester continues today, when about 600 first-year students are expected to arrive. Around 700 moved in yesterday. The new students will take part in Welcome Week activities in advance of the rest of the student body arriving next weekend. Welcome Week activities today are mostly social events, with more technical campus life events mixed in tomorrow. The first day of classes is August 22nd.
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed
Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
WJAC TV
Portage Area Summerfest comes to an end for this year
Hundreds gathered to celebrate the end of Portage Area Summerfest after a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. With last year's festivities including only a one-day Funfest, this is the first time the Summerfest came back in full swing since the pandemic. Organizers hope to continue in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY PREPS FOR WEEKEND OF FESTIVALS
Indiana County will be busy with a pair of festivals this weekend. The first will be on Saturday as the Blairsville Diamond hosts the 10th annual Knotweed Festival, celebrating the Japanese knotweed which can be found along the Conemaugh River in Indiana County. Festivities kick-off at 10 a.m. with a...
wccsradio.com
DR. KENNETH E. HERSHMAN, 82
Dr. Kenneth E. Hershman, 82, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born March 3, 1940 in Jasper County, Indiana, to the late Otis G. and Gladys (Elliott) Hershman. From his hard-working farm boy days, Ken went on to obtain his undergraduate, masters, and doctorate degrees...
wccsradio.com
ITALIAN FESTIVAL A ROUSING SUCCESS
On Sunday, the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street was packed as people turned up for the Italian Festival to help child healthcare. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the festival returned to Downtown Indiana with live music, food and drink and a vintage car cruise. Unofficial reports say close to 4,000 people were in attendance for the event. The event was co-organized by Mike Peter and Dennis Della Penna, co-owners of Bruno’s Restaurant, and Nick Karos, the owner of Nap’s and Josephine’s.
Exploration and photography event set for Cresson Sanatorium and Prison
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Big House Produce is bringing special photography and exploration events to the Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Starting on Friday, Aug. 19, a historical audio tour and paranormal audio tour will get underway, along with free-range exploration. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the audio tours […]
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
New CDC guidelines impact COVID-19 routine ahead of first day of school
PITTSBURGH — With a new school year comes new changes — specifically, a new round of COVID-19 guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed recommendations and is no longer requiring people to stay 6 feet away from each other. It is also dropping guidance around the “test-to-stay” strategy, where students exposed to the virus could remain in schools as long as they test negative.
butlerradio.com
Road Maintenance Work Continues This Week
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
wccsradio.com
FAIR SEASON ARRIVES IN AREA
Fair season has arrived in the area with the start of the Great Dayton Fair, which will hold its Vespers Service at 7 o’clock tonight and the crowning of the fair queen at 8. Activities began Friday with fair exhibits arriving. Some of the judging took place yesterday and there was an antique tractor pull. There is a horse and pony pull this afternoon at 1 o’clock. The Dayton Fair officially opens at 1 PM Monday.
wccsradio.com
SHAWNE RENEE MANNERS, 41
Shawne Renee Manners, 41, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. On April 1, 1981, Shawne was born in Indiana to Edward G. Manners and Peggy A. (Diehl) McClelland. She went to Indiana Area High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With new coach at helm, Indiana continues quest for WPIAL success from afar
The road to a WPIAL football championship is a long and winding one for Indiana. As the lone member school currently situated outside the WPIAL’s designed boundaries, the program finds itself in a world of its own. Road trips can be long, and visitors have had to do some...
