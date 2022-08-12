Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
wfirnews.com
Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found shot near 3300 Ferncliff Avenue NW Sunday evening, according to Roanoke Police. Someone called police about 7:30 p.m. reporting a person had been shot. The woman’s injuries appear to be non-critical, according to police. No one has been arrested.
WSLS
Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
wakg.com
South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing
Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared. A single-vehicle crash has led to traffic backups on I-81N in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near the 140 mile marker. As of 5:51 a.m., all northbound lanes are closed. Stay with 10 News for...
wfxrtv.com
Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges
UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WXII 12
20 years later: Short family murders still unsolved, sheriffs give update on task force
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — It's been 20 years since the Short family was killed. On Aug. 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
Danville Police Department settles into new facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Down in Southside, WFXR News got a look inside the Danville Police Department’s new headquarters, which is expected to run around $19 million when it’s all finished, according to Lt. Col. Dean Hairston. In addition to his full-time position, Hairston also serves as the project director and was involved in the […]
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
wakg.com
Narcotics Seized in Pelham Search Warrant Execution
The Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 537 Dibrell Road in the Pelham community. According to a press release from the department Keith Lamount Williams was arrested and charged with Level III Trafficking Cocaine, maintain a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. Williams was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
WDBJ7.com
“We were all trapped in.” Residents speak after downtown Roanoke standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
pcpatriot.com
Wytheville man charged with robbery, abduction
On Thursday (Aug. 11) around 8:40 p.m. Pulaski County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Hazel Hollow Rd. in reference to an assault. After investigation it was determined that the victim, Berley Dalton, 45 of Pulaski County, was taken to Hazel Hollow Rd. where he was assaulted and robbed. Dalton was able to walk to a nearby home and call for help.
wakg.com
Danville Police Community Walk Monday Afternoon
The Danville Police Department will be hosting a Community Engagement Walk on Seeland Road this afternoon beginning at 5pm. The walk will begin at the intersection of Seeland Road and Jones Crossing. The departments Community and Youth Engagement Unit is coordinating the event. The department’s goal of the walk is to build a trusting relationship between their officers and the community with continuing improvement. These walks allow residents to share information and concerns around the neighborhood that Danville Police can hopefully solve. These items range from littering to other property nuisances. The Community and Youth Engagement Unit was established to create a focus on specific areas including: crime prevention, community education, youth and community engagement, and blight and nuisance abatement.
wfxrtv.com
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
WSET
Juvenile arrested after Roanoke Co. car chase near school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Roanoke County Police Department responded to a call reporting two people looking inside cars. The caller said two males wearing all-black hoodies were using flashlights to look into cars. Police were also alerted regarding someone seen inside a white pickup truck.
wfirnews.com
Man found lying in yard with gunshot wound
Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were notified just after 7:00p yesterday evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. No one has been arrested.
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office seeks information on break-in
On Friday (Aug. 12) around 4 a.m., Pulaski County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to 4861 Cleburne Blvd. (Shop Ezz) in Dublin in reference to a breaking and entering. After investigation it was determined that around 4 a.m., three unidentified males wearing all black broke in through the front door. The males then overturned a gaming machine where they were able to take the cash that it held.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
