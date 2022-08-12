Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday
Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football. The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."
College Football World Reacts To Crushing Texas Injury News
Steve Sarkisian's football program has reportedly taken a major injury hit. According to a report from Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods.com, the Longhorns have lost two key players to season-ending injuries. "Multiple sources are reporting to Orangebloods that junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered...
Yardbarker
After resigning from his position, former Sooners wide receivers' coach Cale Gundy could join brother Mike's staff at Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy likely has plenty of options as far as his next job is concerned. But joining his brother Mike Gundy’s coaching staff at Oklahoma State may not be one of them. Last Sunday night, Cale resigned from his position as wide receivers' coach at...
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley set up to fail by Sooners, per insider
An Oklahoma football insider feels the administration was setting Lincoln Riley up for failure. As Lincoln Riley begins his first year as the USC Trojans head coach, Oklahoma football fans have endured their most chaotic offseason in ages with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at the helm. Never before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong issues crystal ball for OU to land 4-star DB Makari Vickers
On the heels of a commitment from 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, the Oklahoma Sooners continue to trend in a positive direction for another player projected to play defensive back in Brent Venables’ defense. This time, it’s four-star defensive back Makari Vickers. Out of Tallahassee, Florida, Makari Vickers...
Oklahoma State adds Australian punter Hudson Kaak to 2023 class
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football went 'Down Under' to find its future punter as Australian native Hudson Kaak announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sunday. Kaak is a product of ProKick Australia, a program developed in 2007 to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and professional level of American-style football. It is the same program current Oklahoma State senior punter Tom Hutton went through before joining the Cowboys in 2019.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0