STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football went 'Down Under' to find its future punter as Australian native Hudson Kaak announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sunday. Kaak is a product of ProKick Australia, a program developed in 2007 to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and professional level of American-style football. It is the same program current Oklahoma State senior punter Tom Hutton went through before joining the Cowboys in 2019.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO