Not a liberal
1d ago
My lifelong friend married a black man and they live in a well to do area. The kids have definitely paid the price of being mixed. Their skin color has always been an issue at school. I told my friend that's the main reason I wouldn't have a baby with another race, too hard on the kids. They don't really fit in necessarily with the whites or blacks. It's heartbreaking to watch.
Reply(13)
14
Teresa Gresham
2d ago
people should be able to date or marry anyone they want to without getting our permission. Color doesn't matter.
Reply(10)
22
Angela Noble
1d ago
the disgusting racist comments really showcase exactly why this article was needed and that people desperately need to educate themselves.
Reply(1)
12
Comments / 125