Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway
Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
Mike Copeland: Sironia building for sale; True Value store; Small Biz in Sports; Building permit roundup
Co-owners Holly Harris and Martha Sanders have decided to sell the iconic Sironia building at 1509 Austin Ave. Not the business, just the building. “We have loved this property for 18 years, and we look forward to passing it on to someone that will love it as much as we have,” they said in an email. “This property has been the home for many strong and successful businesses since 1954. We feel honored to share that history with those before us.”
Pandemic-era school meal program ends, complicating picture for some Waco-area kids
The expiration of a pandemic-era school meal program could leave some students in McLennan County, where one in five people experience food insecurity, questioning where their next meal will come from. The Universal School Meals Program Act, implemented in 2021 to combat child hunger and provide all students free meals...
Waco-area news briefs: YMCA, city offer after-school programs beginning next week
Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start next week and will follow the Waco ISD schedule. Mother’s Day Out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
Midway girls climb out of hole, capture Little League World Series crown
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The championship banner is coming back home to Waco. Midway’s all-stars showed their mettle by pulling themselves out of a three-run hole, then pushed across the winning run on Zaneria Hughes’ sacrifice fly in extra innings in the top of the seventh. That clutch delivery from Hughes gave Midway a 5-4 win over Maryland in the championship game of the Little League Softball World Series on Monday.
One dead, four injured in crash at 18th Street, I-35 access road
One person died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 18th Street and Jack Kultgen Expressway, Waco police announced. Officers responded to the crash at 4:41 a.m., according to a police press release. A Chrysler 300 was traveling east on 18th Street when it...
Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run
MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
La Vega won't stray from its familiar identity (because it works)
From year to year, the story of La Vega’s football season rarely reads like a mystery novel. That’s not to say La Vega’s football coaches are unwilling to adapt or innovate. It doesn’t mean they want to be predictable. On the contrary, they’re always hunting for ways to improve, or searching for plays or formations that might catch a team off guard.
