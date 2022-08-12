Read full article on original website
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
kotatv.com
The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
ABC7 Chicago
'Freak accident': Bison attacks woman in South Dakota park, leaving her partially paralyzed
CUSTER, S.D. -- A British tourist is recovering in the hospital after being charged and gored by a bison. Amelia Dean, 19, said the bison attacked while she and a friend were hiking in Custer State Park in South Dakota. Dean said the nearly 2,000 pound animal charged her from...
newscenter1.tv
People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
KEVN
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally
Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
newscenter1.tv
Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
kbhbradio.com
City of Sturgis holds closing ceremonies for 82nd Annual Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – The city of Sturgis officially closed the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by holding closing ceremonies Saturday afternoon. The ceremony began with the unveiling of the logo for the 83rd rally, which incorporates the city’s new iconic “S” logo with the number 83 in the middle.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
Black Hills Pioneer
Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident
STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
kotatv.com
Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
newscenter1.tv
Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
KEVN
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
