more955.com

Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem

For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally

RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
KCAU 9 News

Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally

Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
BOX ELDER, SD
kbhbradio.com

City of Sturgis holds closing ceremonies for 82nd Annual Rally

STURGIS, S.D. – The city of Sturgis officially closed the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by holding closing ceremonies Saturday afternoon. The ceremony began with the unveiling of the logo for the 83rd rally, which incorporates the city’s new iconic “S” logo with the number 83 in the middle.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident

STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Wednesday brings a whole new crowd to the Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon

STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
RAPID CITY, SD

