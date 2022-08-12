Read full article on original website
We need more big picture criticism
I haven’t felt good about watching this team in a competitive game since early last season. The growing pains so far have been worse than we imagined, and there’s little hope of things improving with the current squad. And yet our best hope of bringing in any new talent so far is just Adrien Rabiot?
Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play
The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
Pep Guardiola and the importance of a strong start
Pep Guardiola knows the importance of a strong start. After last seasons less than stellar start, this years two for two wins has the team feeling much better. City and Pep Guardiola have the team playing well and that’s with the players saying they can still go up a level.
West Ham in talks with Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri, submit £13m bid — reports
Emerson Palmieri’s expected departure from Chelsea is still expected to be happening, and contrary to expectations, he may not be heading back to the Serie A, as often rumored. Instead, he could be staying a little bit closer, which is both good and bad: bad because he will stay in the league, good because we just might be able to avoid another loan situation.
Is Brianna Westrup any good? Rangers fans give their take on Sunderland Women's latest signing
Roker Report: Thank you for taking the time out to speak to us about new signing, Brianna Westrup. First of all, what kind of player is Westrup and what would you say is her playing style?. Chris Marshall: It was a surprise to learn the news that Brianna Westrup wasn’t...
Five Things From A Rout At Rotherham
Once again, Reading had the defensive setup of Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre. Sceptics and most of us fans, in truth, could state that this is three out of the back four that shipped a ton of goals last season. What is worse now is that they’re playing in a system that’s new to them and they don’t look comfortable within it.
GreavesWatch: Harry Kane is 18 goals from becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer
Harry Edward Kane MBE, is on the cusp of history. At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he was just 18 goals behind the all-time Tottenham Hotspur goal record of 266 in all competitions, held by a Spurs legend, the late Jimmy Greaves. This was a record that many Spurs...
Fan Letters: Some Sunderland fans can’t to get into the ground due to ticketing issues!
I know you’re printing many stories about the customer service issue. Please, please print this. Myself and my now 14 year old son have had a season ticket in the east stand and a car parking bay and have done so for a number of years. Through thick and thin?
Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success
Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
Jordan Henderson on that “First Home Game” Feeling
Liverpool will play Crystal Palace on Monday in their first Anfield game of the season. Captain Jordan Henderson recognizes the special feeling associated with the first home game in his programme notes ahead of the match. “The first home game of a new season is always one of the fixtures...
RBM Roundtable: Should Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea?
As multiple sources have reported, Chelsea are very interested in purchasing Everton youngster Anthony Gordon during this transfer window. While some sources say no bid has been made, other reports seem to indicate that an initial offer of £42m has been declined by the Toffees. There has been interest...
Rotherham United vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading face a long away trip as they take on Rotherham United this afternoon, looking to build on what was an important victory over Cardiff City last weekend. Although the Stevenage loss has put a slight dampener on things, Tuesday night was a good opportunity to see some of the academy players in action, with Mamadi Camara standing out as someone who could be a useful asset to the first-team squad at this time. Mamadou Loum also looked the part - and he’s in line to play once more with the Senegalese midfielder finally managing to get a work visa.
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Top Players & Quotes
With two games already played and every Premier League side having participated in two outings with the exception of Liverpool and Crystal Palace, Newcastle is still sitting fifth and into continental football qualification places only behind two behemoths (Manchester City and Arsenal) with six points and five more tied at four points with the Magpies.
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Quick thoughts about... God being a Geordie
Newcastle United could not have started the season with a better matchup—against freshly promoted Nottingham Forest—and ultimately a better result: a clean and easy victory by a two-goal difference over the still-lost men they call the Tricky Trees. Here are some quick thoughts that came to my mind while watching the game.
Chelsea interested in Anthony Gordon, open ‘informal’ talks over £40m move — reports
Chelsea’s transfer window endeavors keep on going full steam ahead, as we continue to make deep assessments into what our squad needs ... or just shoot at every target that appears on the radar. Along the latter track, we are being linked with Everton’s Anthony Gordon in a potential...
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea on loan — report
Having failed to feature in either of our two games this season, not even making the matchday squad in the season opener at Goodison, Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea temporarily, with a season-long loan now looking likely. The idea of a loan move for Callum has grown in volume, especially after an injury-hit 2022 calendar year (so far).
Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Look. I don’t feel good about giving out a 2/10. You have to feel sorry for Lumley, but it looks like we finally saw the player Boro fans warned us about. This was one of the worst goalkeeping performances most Reading fans will have ever seen. Lumley started a...
U-18s Shine in 6-2 Opening Day Thrashing Of Middlesbrough
The U-18s enjoyed a much more satisfying opener to their season in the Premier League North. There was never any doubt about the outcome of a game where Lewis Koumas scored a hat trick in the first half and then grabbed a fourth at 61 minutes. The game ended 6-2...
Klopp Not Concerned With Competitors’ Transfer Dealings
It’s been clear for quite some time that one of Jürgen Klopp’s least favorite interview topics is transfers. He is constantly being asked if Liverpool plan to sign this player or that player, if they plan to try and replace so and so, or if they’ll make an emergency signing due to an injury.
'I don’t see Brighton letting Caicedo go'
Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Brighton will be interested in selling Moises Caicedo this summer. Manchester United have reportedly joined a list of clubs interested in signing the defensive midfielder, who joined the Seagulls for £4m in February 2021. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Caicedo was one...
