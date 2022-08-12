Reading face a long away trip as they take on Rotherham United this afternoon, looking to build on what was an important victory over Cardiff City last weekend. Although the Stevenage loss has put a slight dampener on things, Tuesday night was a good opportunity to see some of the academy players in action, with Mamadi Camara standing out as someone who could be a useful asset to the first-team squad at this time. Mamadou Loum also looked the part - and he’s in line to play once more with the Senegalese midfielder finally managing to get a work visa.

