Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO