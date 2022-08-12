Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
A few showers and storms, but not your typical August Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain and thunderstorms continue across the Suncoast for the morning. A few heavy downpours will be possible. In rainy season, we typically have late afternoon storms. But today, areas of rain will continue through 2 p.m. By 4 p.m., most showers are done for the day and rain chances stay low into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
The City of North Port hosts a hurricane expo
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The hurricane expo was open to all community members with half being new residents and the other half having already lived in the city. Sarasota County Emergency Management, North Port Emergency Management, and the National Weather Service all gave presentations at the event to help get community members prepared.
‘No swim’ advisories lifted for Sarasota beaches
The “no swim” advisories have been lifted for Sarasota County beaches.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked trailer in Sarasota, troopers say
Florida Highway Patrol homicide troopers are investigating a crash in Sarasota that left a motorcyclist dead.
1 person dead in Sarasota crash; South Lockwood Ridge Road temporarily shutdown, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a person died in a car crash in Sarasota at 7:04 p.m. Sunday. The crash occurred in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane and deputies say that the sheriff's office will be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that has put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
iheart.com
ALERT: Howard Frankland Bridge Closing For 6 Hours Tomorrow
Starting tomorrow night, Monday 8.15, I-275 SOUTHBOUND will CLOSE at Dale Mabry. Traffic will be directed South on Dale Mabry to Gandy Blvd. You'll go right onto Gandy and proceed across the Gandy Bridge to access Pinellas County. The closure will last from 11pm Monday night until around 5am Tuesday...
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
One Person Transported To Hospital In Sarasota After Sunday Shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday and is believed to be an isolated incident. According to police, the shooting that happened near 24th St & Gillespie Ave. Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital with
Mysuncoast.com
First Sarasota celebrates grand re-opening of Kids First center
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The renovation was entirely funded by church member donations and the total renovation took seven weeks. The idea for the renovation came almost a year ago and after community donations, the church was able to start planning the new design and layout. “The old facility did...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents take home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championships
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park hosted the 2022 U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships concluded over the weekend with local rowers taking home more than 40 medals. According to Sarasota County Rowing Club, 98 teams from across North America competed in over 200 races in the four-day event. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal crash shuts down South Lockwood Ridge Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Lockwood Ridge Road was closed for several hours Sunday after a fatal crash, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident around 7 p.m. in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
fox13news.com
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
WATCH: Tourists duck as plane makes extremely low landing
A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, video from plane spotters showed.
fox13news.com
Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available
TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
pasconewsonline.com
Traffic changes on Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, Fla -- Overpass Road was switched to new traffic alignments today from Old Pasco Road to just east of Boyette Road. Eastbound and westbound Overpass Road traffic is now on a divided roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Additional lanes in each direction will open later this year. Motorists are advised to be alert to these changed conditions and watch for workers as construction continues to complete the project.
treasurecoast.com
MCSO Deputies save unresponsive man on burning boat in Manatee Pocket
MCSO Deputies save unresponsive man on burning boat in Manatee Pocket. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- MCSO deputies jump into an inferno to save an unresponsive man from a burning boat. This is what happened!. A home video security camera captured the intense moments that MCSO Marine Deputy Buddy Sprott and...
Mysuncoast.com
Day of dialogue gives Suncoast residents platform to share experience and perspectives
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local Suncoast residents filed into a meeting room at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto for the Day of Dialogue. This event gives people an opportunity to look at the past, present, and future of Black men on the Suncoast, and across our great nation. Melanie Thomas is the founder of Greatness Beyond Measure. She says this meeting of minds is very important for people here on the Suncoast.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic at U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West is slowing traffic in the area. EMS is on scene. One lane of 53rd Avenue West is blocked. Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.
