Lake Buena Vista, FL

Disappointing photos that show what it can actually be like to visit Disney Springs

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
I took this photo at 6:05 p.m. on a Thursday in July.

Amanda Krause/Insider

  • Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping and dining center at Disney World that's free to enter.
  • It's a fan-favorite spot, but big crowds and hot temperatures can make it disappointing to visit.
  • Disney Springs can also be expensive as a result of pricey food and souvenirs.
Disney Springs might be one of my favorite spots to shop and eat at Disney World, but it isn't always magical to visit.
This Mickey fountain is located near the World of Disney store at Disney Springs.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Disney Springs has little shade and dark, asphalt walkways. So when it's 90 degrees outside, you feel the heat.
Good or bad, Florida weather hits you the moment you enter Disney Springs.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There are a few shaded paths near stores, but they're small and sunlight still pokes through.
People gather under shaded walkways at Disney Springs in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

As you walk around, you'll notice that some stores are a bit basic — like the giant M&M shop that sells regular candy for sky-high prices. Some small boxes of the candy, for example, cost upwards of $20.
At Disney Springs, there's an M&M store located near an AMC movie theater.

Amanda Krause/Insider

You might also see some sections under construction for months at a time, like this restaurant that isn't set to open until 2023.
It will likely be months before this new restaurant opens at Disney Springs.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There are plenty of restaurants to choose from at Disney Springs, but they're not always open. Food trucks, for example, don't open until late in the evening on weekdays.
This food truck was closed when I visited after 5 p.m. on a Thursday in July.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Other food stalls, like carts that sell Mickey pretzels and ice cream, don't have set hours, so you might have to walk for a while until you find an open one. And when you do, prepare to spend a decent amount of money. Pretzels alone cost $7.50.
A closed food cart at Disney Springs in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There are plenty of photo-ops throughout the shopping center, but they're often crowded with resting travelers.
Disney fans gather around a Lego sculpture in Disney Springs.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There are also unique activities to participate in, like Amphicar tours. But beware — a 20-minute ride in one costs $125, and if you want to watch from the sidelines, you'll have to get through big crowds of spectators.
Crowds gather to watch the Amphicars leave the Boathouse restaurant.

Amanda Krause/Insider

If you visit after 5 p.m., expect to see the large crowds grow even more. People flock to Disney Springs as the sun goes down to avoid the heat.
I took this photo at 6:05 p.m. on a Thursday in July.

Amanda Krause/Insider

As Disney Springs fills with tourists, lines become extremely long. At popular restaurants like The Polite Pig, where reservations are not suggested, there's often a wait to get inside.
A line of people wait to enter The Polite Pig at Disney Springs in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The Rainforest Cafe was one of the busiest restaurants I saw, with a line that extended past the destination's giant volcano just to make a reservation.
A line of people wait to enter the Rainforest Cafe at Disney Springs in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Gideon's Bakehouse had an equally long wait, with dozens of visitors waiting to purchase the shop's half-pound cookies.
People wait to buy dessert from Gideon's Bakehouse in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Read more: I tried the $6 cookies at Disney World that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation

You'll also have to wait for quick-service snacks, like Dole Whip.
A line of people waiting for Dole Whip at Disney Springs' Swirls on the Water booth.

Amanda Krause/Insider

And once you get your ice cream, it might not be too picturesque. Even at 7:15 p.m., the Dole Whip I ordered melted in under two minutes. Quickly, this $6.50 dessert seemed overpriced.
A melted Dole Whip flight at Disney Springs in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Of course, you could go shopping instead of dining, but you likely won't beat the crowds. When I visited the Disney Springs Sephora in July, I could barely walk through the aisles.
Evening crowds at Disney Springs often congregate in air-conditioned stores.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Some of the worst lines are a result of confused shoppers. The World of Disney line was so long that people didn't know where to stand. And at Disney's Christmas store, I waited more than 20 minutes to purchase an ornament before realizing I was at the personalization counter, not the registers.
I spent more than 20 minutes in line to make a purchase at Disney's Days of Christmas.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Some of the designer stores are a bit quieter, but the merchandise is less accessible. After seeing fans gather around a purse in the Coach store, I checked the price. It cost $695.
A Disney-themed Coach bag at Disney Springs in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Whenever you decide to leave, good luck. It's almost impossible to walk through the crowds, and the ride-share pick-up spots can be hard to find. There's only two, and they're at opposite ends of Disney Springs.
Crowds at Disney Springs on a Friday night in July 2022.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Read the original article on Insider

Howl Hellion
3d ago

This article is basically "I went to a major tourist trap at peak summer travel season and there were lines and it was hot and expensive so I'm mad." As a local the only time that's worse is Christmas.

