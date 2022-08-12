Disappointing photos that show what it can actually be like to visit Disney Springs

I took this photo at 6:05 p.m. on a Thursday in July. Amanda Krause/Insider

Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping and dining center at Disney World that's free to enter.

It's a fan-favorite spot, but big crowds and hot temperatures can make it disappointing to visit.

Disney Springs can also be expensive as a result of pricey food and souvenirs.

This Mickey fountain is located near the World of Disney store at Disney Springs. Amanda Krause/Insider

Good or bad, Florida weather hits you the moment you enter Disney Springs. Amanda Krause/Insider

People gather under shaded walkways at Disney Springs in July 2022. Amanda Krause/Insider

At Disney Springs, there's an M&M store located near an AMC movie theater. Amanda Krause/Insider

It will likely be months before this new restaurant opens at Disney Springs. Amanda Krause/Insider

This food truck was closed when I visited after 5 p.m. on a Thursday in July. Amanda Krause/Insider

A closed food cart at Disney Springs in July 2022. Amanda Krause/Insider

Disney fans gather around a Lego sculpture in Disney Springs. Amanda Krause/Insider

Crowds gather to watch the Amphicars leave the Boathouse restaurant. Amanda Krause/Insider

I took this photo at 6:05 p.m. on a Thursday in July. Amanda Krause/Insider

A line of people wait to enter The Polite Pig at Disney Springs in July 2022. Amanda Krause/Insider

A line of people wait to enter the Rainforest Cafe at Disney Springs in July 2022. Amanda Krause/Insider

People wait to buy dessert from Gideon's Bakehouse in July 2022. Amanda Krause/Insider

Disney Springs might be one of my favorite spots to shop and eat at Disney World, but it isn't always magical to visit.Located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Disney Springs has little shade and dark, asphalt walkways. So when it's 90 degrees outside, you feel the heat.There are a few shaded paths near stores, but they're small and sunlight still pokes through.As you walk around, you'll notice that some stores are a bit basic — like the giant M&M shop that sells regular candy for sky-high prices. Some small boxes of the candy, for example, cost upwards of $20.You might also see some sections under construction for months at a time, like this restaurant that isn't set to open until 2023.There are plenty of restaurants to choose from at Disney Springs, but they're not always open. Food trucks, for example, don't open until late in the evening on weekdays.Other food stalls, like carts that sell Mickey pretzels and ice cream, don't have set hours, so you might have to walk for a while until you find an open one. And when you do, prepare to spend a decent amount of money. Pretzels alone cost $7.50.There are plenty of photo-ops throughout the shopping center, but they're often crowded with resting travelers.There are also unique activities to participate in, like Amphicar tours. But beware — a 20-minute ride in one costs $125, and if you want to watch from the sidelines, you'll have to get through big crowds of spectators.If you visit after 5 p.m., expect to see the large crowds grow even more. People flock to Disney Springs as the sun goes down to avoid the heat.As Disney Springs fills with tourists, lines become extremely long. At popular restaurants like The Polite Pig, where reservations are not suggested, there's often a wait to get inside.The Rainforest Cafe was one of the busiest restaurants I saw, with a line that extended past the destination's giant volcano just to make a reservation.Gideon's Bakehouse had an equally long wait, with dozens of visitors waiting to purchase the shop's half-pound cookies.

A line of people waiting for Dole Whip at Disney Springs' Swirls on the Water booth. Amanda Krause/Insider

A melted Dole Whip flight at Disney Springs in July 2022. Amanda Krause/Insider

Evening crowds at Disney Springs often congregate in air-conditioned stores. Amanda Krause/Insider

I spent more than 20 minutes in line to make a purchase at Disney's Days of Christmas. Amanda Krause/Insider

A Disney-themed Coach bag at Disney Springs in July 2022. Amanda Krause/Insider

Crowds at Disney Springs on a Friday night in July 2022. Amanda Krause/Insider