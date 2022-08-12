ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers get a 'grand slam' after a federal judge moves them closer to $6 billion in debt cancellation

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will give relief to 200,000 defrauded borrowers. This follows Biden's Education Department agreeing to the debt relief in June. Biden has taken steps to clear up the backlog of claims from defrauded borrowers under Trump. Thousands of student-loan borrowers defrauded...
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Labor Department Authority to Subpoena Benefits Providers Upheld

Alight can’t defeat subpoena by arguing it’s not a fiduciary. Benefits administrator Alight Solutions LLC lost its appeal challenging a Labor Department subpoena seeking information about alleged cybersecurity breaches, when the Seventh Circuit ruled the department has authority under ERISA to investigate parties that aren’t plan fiduciaries.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Student loan borrowers face hiccups reapplying for forgiveness program

As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program (PSLF) have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More

Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Tax, Climate Bill Leaves Much on Labor Agenda

Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Paige Smith: Democrats applauded the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage Friday, pointing to their wins in tax and clean energy policy, as well as some labor-friendly provisions. But they’re already looking wistfully back to provisions from the wide-ranging reconciliation bill formerly known as Build...
LABOR ISSUES
MarketRealist

Social Security Inflation Adjustment Could Be Almost 10% in 2023

Retirees could get an extra $159 per month due to a Social Security inflation adjustment in 2023. Social Security benefits could increase by 9.6 percent next year, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). Article continues below advertisement. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) estimate is based on new data from the...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

The Major Questions Doctrine and Agency Rulemaking

In West Virginia v. EPA, the US Supreme Court struck down an Obama-era regulation known as the Clean Power Plan, which sought to mandate the construction of wind and solar plants by limiting the amount of electricity that could be generated from coal and natural gas. In doing so, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Solicitor General Assistant Bond Returns to Gibson Dunn

Jonathan Bond has rejoined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a partner in the appellate and constitutional law practice group in Washington, D.C., the law firm announced Monday. Bond served as an assistant to the solicitor general in the Office of the Solicitor General from 2017 to 2022, arguing 10 cases in the Supreme Court, according to Gibson Dunn.
WASHINGTON, DC
bloomberglaw.com

Ways and Means Wants Access to Trump Tax Records ‘Immediately’

The House Ways and Means Committee has asked a federal appeals court to issue a mandate that would let the committee get President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Treasury Department. Trump and his business entities are planning to ask for a rehearing after the US Court of Appeals...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

‘Stay Out of Politics': Abortion Debate Tests Holland & Knight

1,700-lawyer firm has significant presence in Florida and Texas. Holland & Knight expects recruits to ask about abortion stance. Holland & Knight is a major law firm with roots in Florida and Texas, a small army of lobbyists, attorneys who have run for public office and a political action committee that spends nearly half-a-million dollars per election cycle.
FLORIDA STATE
biztoc.com

From the comments, on corporate tax

How about the corporate minimum tax provisions? Different rules apply for the determination of income for US tax purposes and for financial reporting purposes. Both are artificial constructs. Who is to say that one is a more accurate indication of “income” than the other? Congress is largely responsible for the difference by creating incentives through […]
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

International Tax Enforcers Flex Their Muscles in Puerto Rico

“Do more with less” has been the IRS’s mantra since the Tea Party wing of the Republican Party ushered in an era of tight tax enforcement budgets about a decade ago. At times, the mantra has seemed aspirational. With 31% fewer full-time employees working in enforcement roles compared to 2010, the IRS has conducted 48% fewer audits on individual income tax returns—a jarring trend that has had ripple effects in criminal tax enforcement, since historically, many criminal investigations originated from leads uncovered in civil audits.
INCOME TAX
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Darian Woods. And I'm Paddy Hirsch. The Inflation Reduction Act, now squirming its way through Congress, has a bit of something for everyone. WOODS: Well, almost everybody. So this...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

What is a Fiduciary?

A fiduciary is someone who’s legally and ethically bound to put the interests of their client or another person above their own. Typically, a fiduciary manages money, assets, or property for a client or beneficiary. If a fiduciary breaches their duty, they can be held legally liable. What is...
PERSONAL FINANCE

