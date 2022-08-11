Read full article on original website
25th Annual Gospel Fest Transforms Goffe Street Park Into Church
Far out behind the crowded audience at Goffe Street Park, beyond still the stragglers who spread out among the opposing baseball diamond’s outfield, tucked just inside the entryway of the third-base dugout, a woman with gray hair and blue Nikes called out: “Amen!”. The Sunday sun had...
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
Bristol Press
Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness
BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
Eyewitness News
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
Country fans rush to Hartford for sold-out Morgan Wallen concert
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the sun set over Hartford, thousands of country fans made their way down Savitt Way to see Morgan Wallen at the Xfinity Theatre on Friday night. “I just love him. — she only talks about him. She loves Morgan Wallace,” said one fan.
Goya Foods, Catholic Charities donate 5K pounds of food to kick off Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Monday, there was a worthwhile kick off to the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Hartford. The parade committee teamed up with Goya Foods and Catholic Charities to donate 5,000 pounds of food to benefit more than 500 Connecticut families. Folks lined up to grab bags of beans, rice, and other […]
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NBC Connecticut
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
“Yo Soy Boricua!”: Puerto Rico Festival Keeps Hearts Beating On The Green
New Haven became an island on Saturday, but no man was left standing alone. The call of “Yo soy boricua!” – I am Puerto Rican! — and the sounds of bachata, reggaeton, and merengue vibrated from the Green as hundreds gathered for New Haven’s annual Puerto Rican festival hosted by Puerto Ricans United (PRU).
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England
You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
Eyewitness News
Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
foodmanufacturing.com
Connecticut Issues Warning Over Sushi
The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts. East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
NBC Connecticut
East Hartford Barbershop to Give Students Free Back-to-School Haircuts
An East Harford barbershop is offering a seat in their chairs before students find a seat at their desks. With school right around the corner, Exclusive Cuts Barbershop is helping youth in East Hartford transition back to school with a fresh, new look. It's part of a program to get...
Scribe
82 - 84 Church Street
HAMDEN!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 3 BDRM 1 BATH 3RD FLOOR APT - Hamden!!! Spacious 3rd floor ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** 3 bedroom apt freshly painted and renovated. Features wood look vinyl floors, kitchen with plenty of cabinets stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash and coin operated laundry (basement). Convenient to highways and close to shopping.
$16M grant to complete Farmington Canal Heritage Trail
A $16 federal million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
NBC Connecticut
Water Restored to Businesses on Queen Street in Southington: Police
Water has been restored to businesses on Queen Street in Southington after construction that started Sunday and continued into Monday. Police said the Southington Water Department started some pre-planned construction at the intersection of Queen and Spring streets around 8 p.m. Sunday. The project was scheduled to continue through noon, but was finished before 10:30 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
Young Mother Survives Stroke
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. 37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie...
nypressnews.com
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops
A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
