Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million.

• Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $76.27 million.

• CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $7.87 million.

• Humacyte HUMA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Biofrontera BFRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.54 million.

• China Automotive Systems CAAS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $104.39 million.

• BIO-key Intl BKYI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Longeveron LGVN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• POINT Biopharma Global PNT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• The Real Good Food RGF is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PureCycle Technologies PCT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AirSculpt Technologies AIRS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Venus Concept VERO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.25 million.

• Broadridge Financial Soln BR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• AIM ImmunoTech AIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $-3 million.

• Superior Drilling Prods SDPI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PLx Pharma PLXP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.53 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.25 million.

• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.11 per share on revenue of $61.50 million.

• New York City REIT NYC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Beam Glb BEEM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.

• Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• SNDL SNDL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Generation Income GIPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.18 million.

• Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.