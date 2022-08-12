Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Lions Club recycles used eyeglasses, seeks donations
After collecting donations of good, used eyeglasses from citizens of Opelika, Lions Club members Lisa Ledbetter-Bell, David Bell, Jim Allen and Gayron Davis sorted through 2,523 pairs of eyeglasses, which will be cleaned, prescription-gauged and forwarded for international distribution to areas of high need on mission trips. Junior Morgan, third...
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $456,929
Opelika-Auburn News
HomeGoods to open this fall in Auburn, in the plaza soon to be formerly known as Flint's Crossing
Fencing has gone up across the street from Auburn Mall as the new HomeGoods begins its renovation process in Flint’s Crossing. The new 22,000-square-foot store will take over the old Earth Fare location and will act as an anchor store for the shopping center. The chain sells furniture, home...
Opelika-Auburn News
Russell County football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week. Here’s a look at the Russell County Warriors heading into the season:. Seale is witness to a paradigm shift. Russell County High School excited the area with the program’s highest...
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika. If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.
Opelika-Auburn News
Smiths Station football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week. Here’s a look at the Smiths Station Panthers heading into the season:. Smiths Station returns a large number of its offensive starters from 2021, which will be crucial to balance out their inexperience on defense.
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 8 Seniors: Opelika’s Kaden Cooper electric anywhere on the field for the Bulldogs
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott; Bradyn Joiner, Auburn High. Kaden Cooper could do it all for the Opelika offense if he was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest 15-year-old and 16-year-old, charge them with first-degree robbery
Auburn Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on Thursday and charged them with first-degree robbery. The 16-year-old is from Auburn and the 15-year-old is from Loachapoka. Police said the arrest stems from the report of a robbery near the 700 block of Stubb Avenue on Aug. 9. The victim...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Wickles Pickles teamed with Jack's to create the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger
From humble beginnings in Dadeville, Wickles Pickles has become a nationally known brand with sales of 5 million jars last year. On Monday, Jack's, another Alabama company, announced that it's adding a Wickles Pickles-inspired sandwich to its menu. The Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger will be available at the fast-food chain...
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 8 Seniors: Auburn High’s Bradyn Joiner is next-level ready
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott. Bradyn Joiner joined Auburn University’s class of 2023 as Bryan Harsin’s first official offer to the class,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Loachapoka standout JC Hart commits to Auburn
JC Hart changed the profile picture on his Twitter account soon after his announcement Friday evening. It shows a younger Hart, as a kid, with his back turned to the camera, standing atop the bleachers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, looking down on an Auburn football game. The image symbolized an emotional,...
