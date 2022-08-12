ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika Lions Club recycles used eyeglasses, seeks donations

After collecting donations of good, used eyeglasses from citizens of Opelika, Lions Club members Lisa Ledbetter-Bell, David Bell, Jim Allen and Gayron Davis sorted through 2,523 pairs of eyeglasses, which will be cleaned, prescription-gauged and forwarded for international distribution to areas of high need on mission trips. Junior Morgan, third...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $456,929

Limited time only PRICING INCENTIVE! Contact agent for details! **MOVE IN READY** “Norfolk” plan is ultimately unique in every way. Grand impression from the stately foyer that is flanked by impressive 90 degree angle staircase that leads to balcony area overlooking the first floor. Enormous guest bedroom on first floor as well as full bath will accommodate the teen, in-law, or out of town guests as well as allow the owners to retreat to the private second floor sleeping quarters. Impressive master suite boasts dramatic vaulted beamed ceiling and a spectacularly designed luxury bath with majestic bay window over garden/soaking tub featuring tile plank ledge. Three additional amply sized bedrooms and convenient jack and jill bath, make this plan a pleasure to own with it’s fascinating options. Delightful kitchen with massive granite counter tops and huge eating area adorned with bay window, makes cooking and entertaining a positive experience.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Russell County football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week. Here’s a look at the Russell County Warriors heading into the season:. Seale is witness to a paradigm shift. Russell County High School excited the area with the program’s highest...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelika, AL
Opelika, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Opelika-Auburn News

Smiths Station football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

Football is finally back, with high school teams across the area set to kick off the season this week. Here’s a look at the Smiths Station Panthers heading into the season:. Smiths Station returns a large number of its offensive starters from 2021, which will be crucial to balance out their inexperience on defense.
SMITHS STATION, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Min
Opelika-Auburn News

Super 8 Seniors: Auburn High’s Bradyn Joiner is next-level ready

The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott. Bradyn Joiner joined Auburn University’s class of 2023 as Bryan Harsin’s first official offer to the class,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka standout JC Hart commits to Auburn

JC Hart changed the profile picture on his Twitter account soon after his announcement Friday evening. It shows a younger Hart, as a kid, with his back turned to the camera, standing atop the bleachers at Jordan-Hare Stadium, looking down on an Auburn football game. The image symbolized an emotional,...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy