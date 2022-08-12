ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJZTE_0hEUmPuz00

Australia's competition watchdog said the country's federal court ordered Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google on Friday to pay AU$60 million ($42.7 million) in penalties for misleading users.

The court found that the company misled users about collecting their location data through their Android mobile devices between January 2017 and December 2018, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement.

According to the court ruling, Google misled users into believing the "location history" setting on their android phones was the only way location data could be collected by it, while other features to monitor web and application activity also allowed local data collection and storage.

The Australian watchdog started the proceedings against the company and its local unit in October 2019.

It estimates that around 1.3 million Australian Google account users may have been affected by this.

The search engine giant has been embroiled in legal controversies in Australia for a while. In June, an Australian court ordered it to pay AU$715,000 ($515,000) to a former lawmaker in defamation damages over two videos posted on its social media platform YouTube.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla Teases New Supercomputer For Self-Driving Data Crunching

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently joked on Twitter about it being wild if a "car company" ends up having the most powerful supercomputer on earth. This was in response to him saying the company would ramp up the rollout of Dojo, the company's autonomous vehicle training supercomputer that is being phased in next year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Account#Linus Company Google#Alphabet Inc#Android#Australian Google
Benzinga

This Country Just Legalized Hemp, Why Online Cannabis Sales Are Slowing In Alberta & Latest Marijuana Reg Updates

A new hemp bill poised to curb unlicensed production in Guyana got a green light from the National Assembly last week, reported News Room Guyana. The Industrial Hemp Bill also decriminalizes hemp cultivation, whereas any cannabis plant with a THC concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis is classified as industrial hemp.
MANUFACTURING
Benzinga

Duos Technologies Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Duos Technologies Group DUOT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Duos Technologies Group beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $2.97 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
Benzinga

Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus

New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

aTyr Pharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

ATyr Pharma LIFE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. aTyr Pharma missed estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.38. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ideal Power Q2 Earnings

Ideal Power IPWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ideal Power beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $33 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mastercard Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Looking Into Digital Media Solutions Recent Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) short percent of float has risen 34.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.76% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Singing Machine Launches New Flagship Karaoke Product

Singing Machine Company Inc MICS launched its WiFi pedestal karaoke machine with Costco Wholesale Corp COST Costco North America and selected worldwide territories this fall. The new distribution program will provide distribution into more than 500 Costco U.S. locations nationwide. Internationally, the plan includes 40 Costco Clubs in Mexico and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Amtech Systems Q3 Earnings

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was down $3.14 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy