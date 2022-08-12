ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: storm chances return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. After a glorious August weekend with unseasonably low humidity, more typical summertime muggies return to your First Alert Forecast for the week ahead. With it, shower and storm chances will perk up to around 60% Monday evening into Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 50% Friday. Be aware: some storms may be locally strong and gusty Monday evening. Through the week, expect daytime temperatures to generally crest in the reasonable 80s - though some low 90s could occasionally mix in - and nighttime lows will bubble back up from the 60s to the 70s.
WITN

Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
WECT

Local Red Cross members seeing Kentucky flooding damage firsthand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rising death toll and mounting damage is still the scene in much of eastern Kentucky. With help coming from all parts of the country, James Jarvis and other members of the American Red Cross Cape Fear chapter have recently arrived in Kentucky to help render aid to the impacted communities.
WECT

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
WNCT

Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
WECT

WFD HazMat team earns second in competition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Wilmington Fire Department’s HazMat team achieved a second place finish in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition, per report. According to the WFD’s release, members had to complete a number of realistic scenarios while being scored on time and...
wunc.org

Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina

The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
WECT

Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WECT

Southport to host back-to-school event

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 13 that they will be cosponsoring an upcoming back-to-school event. The event will take place on Aug. 20 at Alvin C. Caviness Park at 300 W. Owens St. Beginning at noon, the event is also sponsored by the Southport Unity Committee and St. James A.M.E. Zion Church.
