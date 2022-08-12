Rare Find — A ‘Warm Neptune’ Seems Can Strip Neptune-sized Planets To Their Rocky Cores

Read full article on original website
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Giant 12-story Telescope Promises Being As Powerful As James Webb
The Giant Magellan Telescope, which has the world’s biggest mirrors and is the most powerful telescope ever built, said today that it has received a $205 million investment from its international consortium to speed up construction. With significant contributions from institutions like the Carnegie Institution for Science, Harvard University,...
Dark Matter Warping Big Bang Radiation Seen As 12 Billion Years Ago
Scientists from Nagoya University in Japan led a group that looked at what dark matter was like around galaxies 12 billion years ago. This is billions of years further back in time than any other study has gone. According to their research, which was published in Physical Review Letters, it’s...
A Mysterious New Species Looks Like Real-life Pokémon Found In The Gulf Of Mexico
Researchers have found a new species of Bathonymus, a famous group of deep-sea isopods that have become the most well-known aquatic crustaceans since Sebastian from “The Little Mermaid.”. Bathonymus is a mysterious and primitive group that lives in the ocean’s deepest regions, which are rarely investigated by humans. There...
Scientists Find New “Origins Of Life” Chemical Reactions Thought To Be Common On The Early Earth
The Earth was lifeless and completely covered in water four billion years ago, when compared to how it is today. Life emerged from that primordial mix over millions of years. Scientists have long speculated on how molecules come together to cause this transformation. Now, scientists at Scripps Research have identified...
Meteorite Gives Evidence Of Asteroids “Spitting Out” Pebbles: A Strange Phenomenon Seen Only Once
In 2019, images from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission revealed a previously unseen geological phenomenon: pebbles were shooting off the surface of the asteroid Bennu. It appeared as though the asteroid was spewing out swarms of marble-sized pebbles. It is unknown why this behavior occurs, as scientists have never observed it previously in an asteroid.
New Research Adds One More Clue To The Moon’s Origin Story
Ever since humans first set eyes on it, the Moon has held a special allure for them. But it wasn’t until Galileo’s time that researchers started to take it seriously. Over the past almost 500 years, scientists have come up with a lot of theories about how the Moon came to be.
Danish High-status Graves Reveal Something Unexpected About The Viking Lifestyle
According to a new study published today in the journal PLOS ONE by Luise Ørsted Brandt of the University of Copenhagen and colleagues, in 10th century Denmark, beaver fur was a symbol of wealth and an important trading commodity. Written records show that fur was an important commodity throughout...
Guess We Understand The Moon Better Than Climate On Earth
New research warns if nations fail to meet Paris Climate Agreement targets, we risk awakening a “sleeping giant”. If countries throughout the world are successful in fulfilling the climate targets stated in the Paris Agreement, the worst effects of global warming on the greatest ice sheet in the world may be avoided.
New Research Reveals A Grave Danger Posed To BILLIONS
Global warming might become “catastrophic” for civilization if temperature rises exceed predictions or trigger cascades of events that we have yet to explore or both. The world needs to start getting ready for a “climate endgame” that might happen. This is what an international team of...
New Paper Reveals Secret Messages Hidden in Chimpanzee “Bark”
Chimpanzees, like humans, use language to coordinate social cooperation, such as hunting. Researchers from the University of Zurich and Tufts University have discovered that when chimps create a unique vocalization known as the “hunting bark,” they invite more group members to the hunt and catch their prey more effectively.
New analysis shows National Treasures Melting Away
The glaciers are disappearing from Alaska’s Kenai Fjords National Park. A new study conducted by the University of Washington and the National Park Service studies glaciers in Kenai Fjords National Park, a magnificent treasure located approximately two hours south of Anchorage. The study, which came out today in The...
Now We Know What Slows Biological Aging In The Most Common Bat In The US
The most common species of bat in the United States, the large brown bat, has an exceptional lifetime of up to 19 years. New research conducted by University of Maryland scientists has found that hibernation is one of the reasons why this bat lives so long. Gerald Wilkinson, a professor...
