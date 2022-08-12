Read full article on original website
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Bower shares brooding new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Bower has shared a brooding new track titled ‘I Am’, marking his fourth stand-alone single for 2022. Released last Friday (August 12) after being announced the week prior, ‘I Am’ is a dark and twangy country-rock song, with its lyrics and accompanying music video making several references to death and religion. Bower first made mention of the song during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also comedically recited the lyrics to Lizzo‘s ‘About Damn Time’ using the voice of his Stranger Things character, Vecna.
Beyoncé hints at ‘Renaissance’ visuals in new “teaser” video for ‘I’m That Girl’
Beyoncé has shared a second preview for the visual element to her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, dropping a teaser for its opening track, ‘I’m That Girl’. Much like last week’s “cliquebait” video for ‘Break My Soul’, the new clip features shots of Bey in highly stylised and visually compelling outfits, surrounded by fittingly lavish set pieces. This one offers a little more content, though – while the ‘Break My Soul’ clip ran for less than 40 seconds before cutting to a black screen, the visual part of the clip for ‘I’m That Girl’ runs for just under two minutes.
First Aid Kit announce new album ‘Palomino’ and 2022 UK tour
First Aid Kit have announced details of their fifth album, titled ‘Palomino’, and a new UK tour – find all the details below. The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned last month with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.
VIXX’s Ravi unveils new digital single ‘Bye’ featuring MAMAMOO’s Wheein
VIXX rapper Ravi has teamed up with MAMAMOO’s Wheein for a new single titled ‘Bye’. On August 15 at 6PM KST, Ravi dropped his latest song, ‘Bye’, featuring MAMAMOO member and soloist Wheein, who is currently signed to his label, The L1VE. The release arrives ahead of his upcoming military enlistment, which will commence some time in late 2022.
Nicki Minaj Makes Spotify History With New Single ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Nicki Minaj continues her reign as rap royalty, making history with the release of her brand new single “Super Freaky Girl.”. On Saturday (August 13), following the release of the Rick James-inspired track, Nicki earned the largest solo debut for a female rap song in Spotify history. According to...
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
Megan Thee Stallion drops raunchy video for ‘Her’ from new album ‘Traumazine’
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a black and white video for ‘Her’ from her new album ‘Traumazine’. The Houston rapper, who surprise announced her new record just a day before it was released last week, recently performed the track in New York’s Central Park. Now,...
Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32
Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
Ice Spice Shares Video for New Song “Munch (Feelin’ U)”: Watch
Bronx drill rapper Ice Spice is back with the video for her new single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” It’s the follow-up to “No Clarity” and “Name of Love.” When she announced the single’s release date, she shared a screenshot of an apparent DM from Drake: “That munch and your on the radar freestyle hard af I’mma play em on our radio show.” Check out the “Munch” video below.
50 Cent Is Done 'Carrying' G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album
50 Cent has said he’s done “carrying” G-Unit and that it’s unlikely the Queens group will ever make another record together. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), Fif was asked whether he would ever reunite with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo for another project or work on a G-Unit documentary.
Nipsey Hussle Received His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Today And It's An Emotional Moment For Fans
On Nipsey Hussle Day in the city of Los Angeles.
Jadakiss & Swizz Beatz Get Challenged By Funk Flex To Drop A New Collab
Jadakiss and Swizz Beatz are the latest rap figures to be called out by Funkmaster Flex. After challenging Conway The Machine, Juelz Santana and Fabolous in recent weeks, the veteran Hot 97 DJ set his sights on Jada and Swizz during his nightly radio show on Thursday (August 11). Flex...
Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997
Rage Against The Machine performed their 1992 track ‘Fistful Of Steel’ live for the first time since 1997 in New York City over the weekend – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below. The four-piece played the final show of their five-night residency at New...
Watch Snail Mail cover Muse’s ‘Starlight’ during US tour
Snail Mail covered Muse‘s ‘Starlight’ during a recent date on her US headline tour – see footage of the rendition below. Lindsey Jordan is currently on a headline tour around North America in support of her second album ‘Valentine’, and stopped by the Fête Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday (August 12).
Drake Responds to Rod Wave’s Explanation for Turning Down Collaboration
Drake wants Rod Wave to know there’s no hard feelings. During a new appearance on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, Wave explained why he decided to walk away from a Drizzy collaboration. The Florida artist was supposed to appear on “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” on 2021’s Scary Hours 2 EP, but pulled his verse because he wasn’t satisfied with the results.
NIKI’s short film ‘But I’m Letting Go’ to stream on Amazon Prime
NIKI’s recently-premiered short film, ‘But I’m Letting Go’, will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime. The Indonesian singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to announce that the short film, which coincides with the release of her newly released sophomore album ‘Nicole’, will be shortly released on the e-commerce giant’s streaming platform this Thursday (18 August).
Megadeth and Killswitch Engage to headline Bloodstock 2023
Megadeth and Killswitch Engage have been announced to headline next year’s Bloodstock festival. Both acts will perform at the bash, which is due to take place from August 10-13, 2023 at Catton Park, in Derbyshire. Making their first ever appearance at the festival, Killswitch Engage will headline the Ronnie...
Reading & Leeds “saddened” that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out to play MTV VMAs
Reading & Leeds Festival organisers have said that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out of this year’s festival to play an awards ceremony. This year’s R+L falls on the same weekend that both acts will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow had been due...
