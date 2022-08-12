ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk And Michael Burry Criticize Plans To Ramp-Up IRS Hiring, Say Move Not Aimed At World's Richest But The Small Fishes

By Shanthi Rexaline
 3 days ago
The Inflation Reduction Act that recently received Senate approval recommends an $80 billion provision for the Internal Revenue Service to strengthen enforcement and hiring.

Rumors of the federal agency adding 87,000 new employees by 2031 have been doing the rounds, and reports suggest $46 billion of the earmarked funding would be spent on hiring.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the development by sharing a meme, which recalled the historical event of the formation of the U.S. following an eight-year war between 1775-1783 in protest against its former colonizer's excessive taxation.

“The country that revolted over taxes hires 87,000 new IRS agents,” the text in the meme read. He captioned the picture with the words “Fate (black heart emoji) irony.”

Replying to his tweet, one of his followers suggested that the IRS was not going after him but them. Musk responded by saying, “True. I already get audited every year by default.”

The IRS recently received flak for a job posting on its site for criminal investigation special agents, who would be allowed to carry firearms.

"The Big Short" fame's Michael Bury too chimed in with his views on Twitter. He suggested that the IRS move could be targeting small businesses rather than billionaires.

"The IRS more than doubled the number of agents to about 167,000. And there are less than a 1,000 billionaires. So it's not for that," the hedge fund manager said.

"There are 32 million small businesses, about half home-based in the wake of COVID. Bingo."

Charlie Biggar
2d ago

More IRS agents when people are still struggling. Cannot back this when there are still people trying to come back from Covid. Personally I am in a good place but I know a lot of young couples with children and elderly who could use help.

Missy McKim
2d ago

True. The IRS Agents are coming for the middle class and under for who they call “Tax Cheats”. All this after a long pandemic lockdown and high inflation, high cost of living……. Democrats are soooo clueless. VOTE STRAIGHT MAGA RED. VOTE TRUMP 2024!!!! ❤️👍👍👍 Let’s get this cleaned up!!!!

john doe
2d ago

I own my own business and make around 300k a year. I stopped paying taxes when the government started promoting sex changes on children. I will not and cannot support that. I will fight that with every bit of my being. that's who they are going after.

