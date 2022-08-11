Read full article on original website
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
City officials attempt to lessen impact of Orange Line shutdown on students
BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are attempting to lessen the blow students might take during the month-long Orange Line shutdown as it happens during the start of school. “The loss of a major transit line is a transportation emergency,” said City of Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge. The...
Heavy construction, cleanup underway after massive water main break in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews and construction equipment were out in force in Boston’s South End Monday after an overnight water main break left part of the South End underwater and caused pavement on Tremont Street to buckle. The 20-inch water main burst at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, spewing...
Day 2 of Boston Common cleanup underway after water main break
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break. Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water...
Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
Shutdown Countdown: 30-day Orange Line shutdown less than a week away
BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the MBTA’s Orange Line will hit a month-long pause in six days as commuters continue to brace for the shutdown. The MBTA announced the Orange Line will be closed from August 19 through September 19 for repair work, in response to an investigation by the Federal Transportation Authority that slammed the T for delaying maintenance work needed to keep the system running.
Laying Out Lanes: Bus lanes get new paint job ahead of month-long Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Road crews have been preparing priority bus lanes in the Boston area ahead of the upcoming Orange Line service shutdown this week. Workers could be seen painting fresh bus lane markings near Copley Square as the city prepares for some 200 shuttle buses to replace the rail service for 30 days, starting on Friday. Many of the markings are for “Bus Priority Lanes,” as they are called by the Boston Transportation Department, with a number of them being sprayed in already busy areas.
Boston Harbor Patrol provides escort to groom’s wedding after ferry breaks down
BOSTON (WHDH) - On a wedding day, it’s customary to be flanked by bridesmaids and groomsmen when the wedding bells chime. However, when Patrick Mahonui arrived to his own wedding, it was alongside a police escort. When Mahonui’s ferry to his wedding on Thompson Island broke down at a...
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
‘It shouldn’t have come to this’: Riders who rely on stops excluded from Orange Line replacement bus routes express frustration
BOSTON (WHDH) - While the MBTA has said those that ride the Orange Line will be able to use a replacement bus service during the month-long shutdown, those who rely on a few select stops will have to seek further alternatives. According to the MBTA’s replacement plan, four stops, Chinatown,...
BREAKING: Body of missing swimmer found as search continues for remaining victim near Edgartown shore
EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered as search teams continue to look for a second victim near Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts State Police. According to an MSP spokesperson, crews had been searching for the swimmers since midnight. In a statement, he...
Wellesley road closed after water main break
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley road was closed Saturday afternoon after a water main broke, according to police. Brown water flooded Wellesley Avenue, prompting Wellesley police officers to close off the road. No timetable was given for when the avenue may be reopened. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
SUV goes up in flames after crash in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vehicle went up in flames after crashing in Milton, according to officials. Milton Fire said the SUV hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and before catching fire Monday afternoon. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. Normal traffic...
New information released following Winchester beach brawl
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A weekend fight near a beach in Winchester involved a knife and stabbing victims, according to new information released by officials. Massachusetts State Police confirmed several people were stabbed Sunday when a fight broke out in the parking lot at Shannon Beach. Officials said the fight...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Boston Police Commissioner set to be sworn in at start of week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15. “The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox. Cox, who comes from a four-year stint as the chief of the Ann Arbor Police Department, previously...
Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
Abington teen saves 2-year-old from near-drowning incident
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The fast actions of Abington teen Savennah Mendes-Rodrigues helped save a two-year-old. 19-year-old Mendes-Rodrigues was studying at her house in Monday afternoon when she heard people screaming for someone to call an ambulance. “I come out to the kitchen, and there’s a little kid on the...
Teenager identified as victim in fatal Mattapan shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting Thursday night on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 p.m.. Barkon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Boston...
