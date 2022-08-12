Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra
As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford firefighter wins gold in international games
Please join us in congratulating Lt. B. Kline on his four gold medals at the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Lt. Kline competed in the ultimate firefighter challenge as well as large bore shooting. In large bore shooting, he took both gold medals in his division for the individual events and two gold medals in the team events, which were made up of firefighters from around the world, and just up the street!
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
NBC Sports
Denny Hamlin says team fully behind Kurt Busch’s work toward recovery
RICHMOND, Va. — Kurt Busch‘s absence from Cup Series races will stretch to four when Richmond Raceway’s 400-lap race gets the green flag Sunday afternoon. Ty Gibbs will sit in Busch’s No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing once again as Busch’s recovery from what has been described as “concussion-like symptoms” continues. Busch was injured in a crash last month during qualifying for the Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
shoredailynews.com
Virginia ABC announces. $83,000 in grants to fight alcohol abuse
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse. “It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate...
su.edu
Shenandoah Nursing News: Summer 2022
Under the supervision of the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program Director Sharon Simon, DNP, and FNP Assistant Professor Martha Vesterlund, DNP, 10 FNP students volunteered at the Remote Area Medical (RAM) free pop-up clinic in Luray, Virginia on July 9. By the end of the day, volunteers had worked together to see 145 patients and provide more than $77,000 worth of services. (The Shenandoah group is pictured above.)
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
Black Parents w. school age kids….
Hello everyone! My family and I moved here about a year ago and our tenure here was expected to be short but we’re considering staying longer. With that said, I have one school age child that would ultimately end up going to Loudoun Co schools based on our zip but I’ve heard nothing but negative things in the media about the schools here specifically as it relates to the experience black children have had… Could any black parents w kids in the system share experiences or provide a bit of context re: how things have been for your kids? Thanks in advance!from PinnochioPro.
royalexaminer.com
A view from a bench on Main Street: Sue Laurence, White Picket Fence
On Saturday morning, our publisher Mike McCool joined White Picket Fence proprietor Sue Laurence on a bench in front of White Picket Fence, on the 400 block of Main Street in Front Royal, and discussed all the events going on in Front Royal this fall, from Octoberfest, Festival of Leaves and Zombie Walk to name a few – all happening in Front Royal.
UV Cavalier Daily
Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research
Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
Mechanicsville teen found dead at Atlee High School
An investigation is underway after the body of a young man was found near the football field at Atlee High School Saturday afternoon.
Inside Nova
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
northernvirginiamag.com
This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia
If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
