Raine Johnson
3d ago
This is not the first time he has done this to a child they both deserve the chair
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo Marketing
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
1 man killed, 2 wounded in Belle Glade shooting; PBSO seeks information on gunman
BELLE GLADE — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded shortly before 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken a hospital, where one of the men died.
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman late Friday night in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
police1.com
Video: Fla. deputies surprise, cheer up teen with new bike delivery
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wanted to show a 13-year-old that he was not alone and that someone cared. On Friday, the department posted video of deputies Jose Claudio and James Murphy delivering a bicycle to a boy named Ernesto earlier this month.
cbs12.com
Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
cw34.com
3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into tree
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail
Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason. The driver then just took off, troopers said. At least one...
cw34.com
Deputies brave inferno and explosion to rescue unconscious man on boat
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office braved an inferno and explosion on a boat to rescue an unresponsive man. The explosion happened Sunday night in the Mantee Pocket near Pirates Cove. In video from a home security camera, the deputies with the Marine Unit...
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Prosecutors upgrade charges in teen’s ‘hateful’ beating over gender identity; detectives search for 2 suspects
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Misdemeanor charges have been upgraded to felonies against two of at least three teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News learned Friday. The teens, aged 15 and 16, are charged with battery and...
WESH
Florida teens dead after leading deputies on high-speed chase, crashing into canal
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP release said that the two teens, a 19-year-old man from Clewiston and a 17-year-old...
Bay News 9
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
veronews.com
Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
WPBF News 25
'I am thrilled to be back': New deputy chief excited to return to Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department says the school year is off to a great start, thanks to their heightened security measures as well as leadership. New police Chief Sarah Mooney was sworn in as the new head of the school...
