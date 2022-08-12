ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raine Johnson
3d ago

This is not the first time he has done this to a child they both deserve the chair

Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman late Friday night in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
BELLE GLADE, FL
CBS Miami

Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into tree

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason. The driver then just took off, troopers said. At least one...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Bay News 9

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
veronews.com

Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

