FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO