WESH

Wekiva Parkway project set to open new road for drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As early as Monday morning, drivers could have a new road to use during the morning commute. Another section of the Wekiva Parkway should be ready as early as 5 a.m. Orange barrels block the left side entrance ramp to the Wekiva Parkway heading out...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

New section of Wekiva Parkway opens Monday in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new section of Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County will open Monday. The southbound and westbound lanes will complete the connection between SR 46 near Orange Boulevard. What You Need To Know. A new section of Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County opens Monday. FDOT hopes...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Goodwill cuts ribbon on expansive new Kissimmee retail location

In the Osceola Village on Dyer Boulevard Friday morning, there was a celebration that wasn't just about reaching the end of the week. But it was a TGIF indeed for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, who held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, second Kissimmee retail and donation location, just south of Osceola Parkway. It's in the site of a former outlet store.
westorlandonews.com

Cannabis, MDMA, THC Gummies Found During Orlando Traffic Stop

Last week, an Orlando Police Officer of the East Evenings Alpha squad was on proactive patrol in the area of Crystal Lake Dr. During a traffic stop, the following was discovered: 163g of cannabis, 15g of MDMA, several bags containing THC gummies and several drug paraphernalia items. Here’s a picture of what was taken by OPD:
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

City Hall cracking down on late-night “bad behavior” with more ordinances

City Hall is continuing to crack down on the “anything goes” scene in downtown Orlando following a dramatic spike in crime following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a shooting near Wall Street that sent seven people to the hospital, the mayor hosted a press conference on August 1 to share that his office would be rolling out six checkpoints at key access points to enter the Central Business District on the busiest nights of the week, Fridays and Saturdays, to help frighten off any “bad actors” looking for trouble downtown (at least over to other parallel streets and to take the heat off of Orange Avenue).
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

A $3.1 million condo can seem a little eye-popping in plain text, but a quick look at the 3-story waterfront home in Mount Dora explains the cost. Orlando Business Journal reported that the purple lakefront tri-level on Lake Dora is the most expensive condo currently on the market in Orlando and a tour of the property justifies the price tag.
ORLANDO, FL
mickeyblog.com

More Housing Coming to Horizon West Near Disney World

Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando Boat Show cruises into the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Marine Industry Association of Central Florida is hosting the Orlando Boat Show this weekend. A total of 22 Central Florida boat dealers will have about 400 boats on display at the Orange County Convention Center, the company said. The event will be at North Hall...
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30

Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL

