WESH
Wekiva Parkway project set to open new road for drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As early as Monday morning, drivers could have a new road to use during the morning commute. Another section of the Wekiva Parkway should be ready as early as 5 a.m. Orange barrels block the left side entrance ramp to the Wekiva Parkway heading out...
villages-news.com
Villager pleads with officials to get tougher on junk cars in driveways
A Villager is pleading with officials to get tougher on junk cars in driveways. The Village of De La Vista resident spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The Villager complained about a rusty car that is apparently inoperable in a driveway in his...
mynews13.com
New section of Wekiva Parkway opens Monday in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new section of Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County will open Monday. The southbound and westbound lanes will complete the connection between SR 46 near Orange Boulevard. What You Need To Know. A new section of Wekiva Parkway in Seminole County opens Monday. FDOT hopes...
Man dies after crashing into trees in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 on South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road.
aroundosceola.com
Goodwill cuts ribbon on expansive new Kissimmee retail location
In the Osceola Village on Dyer Boulevard Friday morning, there was a celebration that wasn't just about reaching the end of the week. But it was a TGIF indeed for Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, who held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, second Kissimmee retail and donation location, just south of Osceola Parkway. It's in the site of a former outlet store.
westorlandonews.com
Cannabis, MDMA, THC Gummies Found During Orlando Traffic Stop
Last week, an Orlando Police Officer of the East Evenings Alpha squad was on proactive patrol in the area of Crystal Lake Dr. During a traffic stop, the following was discovered: 163g of cannabis, 15g of MDMA, several bags containing THC gummies and several drug paraphernalia items. Here’s a picture of what was taken by OPD:
bungalower
City Hall cracking down on late-night “bad behavior” with more ordinances
City Hall is continuing to crack down on the “anything goes” scene in downtown Orlando following a dramatic spike in crime following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a shooting near Wall Street that sent seven people to the hospital, the mayor hosted a press conference on August 1 to share that his office would be rolling out six checkpoints at key access points to enter the Central Business District on the busiest nights of the week, Fridays and Saturdays, to help frighten off any “bad actors” looking for trouble downtown (at least over to other parallel streets and to take the heat off of Orange Avenue).
orlandoweekly.com
At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A $3.1 million condo can seem a little eye-popping in plain text, but a quick look at the 3-story waterfront home in Mount Dora explains the cost. Orlando Business Journal reported that the purple lakefront tri-level on Lake Dora is the most expensive condo currently on the market in Orlando and a tour of the property justifies the price tag.
mickeyblog.com
More Housing Coming to Horizon West Near Disney World
Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
Orlando Boat Show cruises into the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Marine Industry Association of Central Florida is hosting the Orlando Boat Show this weekend. A total of 22 Central Florida boat dealers will have about 400 boats on display at the Orange County Convention Center, the company said. The event will be at North Hall...
A New Vendor Will Replace The Old Spanish Sugar Mill With a New Restaurant
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Florida man paid rent to fake landlord for months, report says
A Florida man reportedly might have to leave his home after it turned out he was a victim of rental fraud
Seminole County student arrested after kneeing SRO in groin, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A middle school student has been arrested on charges of battery, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. According to the arrest report, the student is accused of kneeing a school resource officer in the groin. Investigators said the incident happened Friday at Greenwood...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Florida commissioner who went viral arguing with FHP trooper helps bust drug dealer, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins – who went viral after allegedly trying to beat a speeding ticket by declaring "I run this county" – is being credited with helping to put a suspected drug dealer in handcuffs. Sheriff Rick Staly says Mullins reached out...
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
