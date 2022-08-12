Read full article on original website
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,129 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 14. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
2 firefighters sent to hospital battling 2-alarm fire in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a two-alarm fire in Hunterdon County Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The garage fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. at a residence on Chelsea Circle in the Flemington South Estates development in Raritan Township, according...
String of armed robberies under investigation in Franklin, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A trio of armed robberies within the span of a week is under investigation, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities say police responded to early morning robberies on Aug. 6, 9, and 10. The first incident last weekend took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward following theft, vandalism of pride flags
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for stealing and vandalizing LGBTQ+ pride and transgender flags in Frenchtown Borough, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Between Sunday,...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
Police Raid Home Of Bergen County Man Accused Of Stabbing Author Salman Rushdie During Lecture
Law enforcement agencies descended on the Fairview home of a 24-year-old borough resident accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie while he gave a lecture in western New York Friday, Aug. 12. Hadi Matar was taken into custody after storming the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbing the 75-year-old author...
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
Authorities searching for suspects in 3-day armed robbery spree in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are searching for suspects that were involved in a three-day armed robbery spree in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on Saturday, August 6, at around 5:14 a.m., when police responded to a hotel located...
Police: Kearny man charged for kidnapping, assaulting mentally incapacitated woman
Police say a Kearny man is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman.
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at adult residential community in NJ
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an adult residential community in New Jersey Friday morning that left a married couple in their 80s dead.
NJ police employee arrested for stealing and selling over $250K of department property
A civilian employee for the Robbinsville Township Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 of property from his employer, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Two shootings leaves one injured another critical
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating two shootings that left one with non-life-threatening injuries and another with critical injuries in the Northward of Trenton early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a person shot on Perry Street and North Montgomery Street. That male was transported to Capital Health trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. Trenton Police then responded to West Ingram Ave and New Willow Street for a male that was shot; Ems reported the male to have a gunshot to his head.
Police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash near Route 33
Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into an SUV this past week near Route 33 and then left the area. Bethlehem Township police said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Emrick Boulevard. The intersection is near an Outback Steakhouse and the entrance to a PennDOT Park and Ride lot off of Route 33.
Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
Parachuter rescued after getting caught in power lines in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A parachuter was rescued after getting caught in power lines in Wantage Township Saturday morning, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The incident happened at 9:35 a.m. at Sussex Airport, located at 55 County Road 639, Marchan said. The parachuter...
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
