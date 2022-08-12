ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,129 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 14. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in N.J. highway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County

Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Public Safety
Two shootings leaves one injured another critical

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating two shootings that left one with non-life-threatening injuries and another with critical injuries in the Northward of Trenton early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a person shot on Perry Street and North Montgomery Street. That male was transported to Capital Health trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. Trenton Police then responded to West Ingram Ave and New Willow Street for a male that was shot; Ems reported the male to have a gunshot to his head.
TRENTON, NJ
Police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run crash near Route 33

Police are looking for a driver they say crashed into an SUV this past week near Route 33 and then left the area. Bethlehem Township police said the crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Emrick Boulevard. The intersection is near an Outback Steakhouse and the entrance to a PennDOT Park and Ride lot off of Route 33.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Parachuter rescued after getting caught in power lines in Sussex County

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A parachuter was rescued after getting caught in power lines in Wantage Township Saturday morning, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The incident happened at 9:35 a.m. at Sussex Airport, located at 55 County Road 639, Marchan said. The parachuter...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ

