'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
Three teenagers vacationing in South Carolina were issued citations for mistreating an alligator after they allegedly tied the creature up in a pond because they were bored. Officers with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a group of teens who tied up an alligator at a rental property near Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island last week, per Island Packet. The teens, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, were visiting from Connecticut when they saw an alligator swimming in a pond in their backyard and decided to capture it because they were "bored," they later told officers.
WATCH: Helicopter Rescues Man Trapped By Floodwaters On top Of His Jeep
A 75-year-old man from Arizona had to be rescued after he found himself trapped by floodwaters. A bystander saw the man sitting on top of his overturned Jeep, which was surrounded by rushing water, and called the police. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue sent a team to the...
Brightline Receives Federal Grant To Improve Safety
Brightline announcing a $25-million federal grant to improve safety along its Florida rail corridor. Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline, says they'll also be installing 33 miles of fencing at locations of frequent trespassing, edge delineators and rail dynamic envelopes at rail crossings. Goddard says they'll also be installing 150 additional...
Stolen Semi-Trailer Filled with Amazon Products Recovered in Nebraska
(Waverly, NE) -- A stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products is recovered in Lancaster County. The Nebraska State Patrol says Friday morning, they were notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling in Nebraska. Investigators say the trailer had been reported stolen from Maryland in early August. The NSP says about 12 minutes after receiving the report, a trooper located the semi as it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Waverly.
Florida Woman Charged For Calling Police Over 11,000 Times
A Florida woman was arrested after making over 11,000 calls to a police emergency communications center and harassing employees, according to The Smoking Gun. Investigators say 50-year-old Carla Jefferson “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” workers who answer her phone calls, to the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. These "vulgar" calls reportedly contained "extreme expletives, sexual innuendo," and insults. Officials say she admitted to making these calls, saying she "loves playing this game."
VIDEO: 'Idiot' Nearly Falls To Death At Bryce Canyon National Park
A viral video shared on social media shows a man nearly fall to his death at Bryce Canyon National Park. The @TouronsOfYellowstone Instagram account, which gets its name from the combination of "tourist" and "moron" and typically shares incidents at Yellowstone National Park that validate the nickname, posted the video on Monday (August 8), which shows a man hop over a barricade before losing his balance and nearly sliding off the cliff before coming to a quick stop.
Man Dies After Drinking Mystery Liquid In Court As Guilty Verdict Is Read
A Texas man died shortly after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child. As the jury announced that Edward Leclair, 57, was found guilty of child sexual assault, he began to drink from a plastic water bottle. "It's during this process that he had a bottle of water with...
School Bus Carrying 32 Students Crashes Into Ohio Home
A school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early this morning (August 15), according to FOX 19 News. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police, the bus driver suffered a medial emergency that caused him to lose control of the bus. The driver experienced the medical emergency in Union County, Indiana, and then traveled into Preble County in Ohio where the bus crashed into a home in the 200 block of Ramsey Street in College Corner at about 7:40 a.m.
Record Breaking 40th Governor's Charity Steer Show
Saturday, August 13th, the 40th Annual Governor's Charity Steer Show was hosted on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. This show featured 25 different Iowa "celebrities" who found a youth steer exhibitor around the state who would be willing to participate in this event, which all proceeds are donated towards the Ronald McDonald House of Iowa. The 40th show featured many first year participants, including Gary Slater the Iowa State Fair CEO who received the award of "Best Showman."
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
The housing market has been hot for a while with people rushing to buy homes in suburban areas. The coronavirus pandemic, lower mortgage rates, and the rise of remote work have popularized leisurely neighborhoods outside of big cities and metro areas. This new rush has led to a higher demand for suburban homes, according to Travel + Leisure.
Florida Democratic Party Chair Endorses 10 School Board Candidates
Ten candidates for school board races across the state just received an endorsement from the Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. They include three incumbents in Palm Beach County, where the school board came under fire for keeping a mask mandate in place, defying state orders. In a statement, Chairman...
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
Grants Awarded To Train Upcoming Nebraska Workers
Two Nebraska companies will receive 2022 "Developing Youth Talent Initiative" grants in a program Governor Pete Ricketts says has impacted over 24,000 students do far. Grantees work with schools to engage middle school students in hands-on career exploration within high-demand fields like IT, manufacturing, engineering, agri-business, and healthcare. The two...
