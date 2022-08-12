Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Islets indie action-adventure game launches August 24th
Indie action adventure game Islets will soon be launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles later this month and will be available to play from August 24, 2022 onwards. Created by indie games developer Kyle Thompson and published through Armor Games Studios the adventure game.
IGN
New Avatar: The Last Airbender Console Game Seemingly Leaks
A new Avatar: The Last Airbender console game called Quest for Balance is seemingly in development, after various versions of it appeared on Amazon Japan listings. As reported by Nintendo Everything, a Nintendo Switch version of the game has been listed on the website with a November 8 release date. Listings for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One versions can also be found, implying that Quest for Balance will be a console game released across most platforms.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games Announced for August - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Sony has revealed more PlayStation Plus games coming August 16th including three additional Yakuza games, a multiplayer horror game, and an open-world Tom Clancy’s shooter. Dragon Ball is the latest anime franchise arriving in Fortnite and it's less than a week away, with Epic Games confirming an August 16 release date.The internet can't get enough of the latest promo video for Forspoken, the upcoming action RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. A recent promo video summoned forth the meme community creating endless parody videos, memes, and more of the recent Forspoken promo video. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
IGN
Mordhau - Console Announcement Trailer
The PC's popular medieval 64-player multiplayer hack-'n'-slash game Mordhau is coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Get your first look at the console version.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
IGN
Spider-Man Remastered Is PlayStation Studios' Second Biggest PC Launch Behind God of War
Spider-Man Remastered's PC release has proved successful for Sony, becoming the second biggest PlayStation Studios Steam launch so far, falling only behind God of War. As reported by Eurogamer, Spider-Man's release on Steam has outperformed Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, reaching an all-time peak of 66,436 players according to SteamDB. God of War's PC debut saw an all-time peak of 73,529 players, while Zero Dawn and Days Gone achieved 56,557 and 27,450 respectively.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Calls Apex Legends the "Most Competitive Battle Royale"
YouTube streamer and content creator Dr Disrespect often shares his opinions on games whether unprompted or in response to viewers asking him questions during streams, and often, those comments can be critical of what he deems shortcomings those games exhibit. Sometimes, however, he has more positive comments about games. In this case, that game was Apex Legends, a game which Dr Disrespect said was the "most competitive battle royale," though he did question just how enjoyable the game was from a viewer's perspective.
dotesports.com
How to tap strafe in Apex Legends on PC and controller
Tap strafing is one of the most valuable movement techniques players can learn in Apex Legends. While most of the time, the momentum of a player carries through their jump, meaning changing directions in mid-air typically results in your character slowing down in the air as the game tries to keep your original momentum, tap strafing changes that.
IGN
Tennis League VR - Gameplay Trailer
Take a look at gameplay from Tennis League VR in this trailer for the upcoming game. Tennis League VR launches on Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 in fall 2022. A demo for the game is available now on the Meta Quest Store.
Digital Trends
Google Stadia is experimenting with achievement-based demos
Google Stadia is taking a different approach to the way players demo games. The game streaming platform will be testing an achievement-based demo system, allowing people to preview games for an unlimited amount of time until they unlock certain achievements. According to a report from Game Developer, Stadia will test...
10 games like Fortnite you can try right now
Looking to try something similar to Fortnite? Here's some great options
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router
Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
HHW Gaming: Microsoft Confrims What We Knew All Along, PS4 Outsold The Xbox One
We now have a good idea of just how bad the PS4 was whooping the Xbox One's butt in sales. The post HHW Gaming: Microsoft Confrims What We Knew All Along, PS4 Outsold The Xbox One appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
geekwire.com
Microsoft tells Brazilian regulator that Sony pays devs to not push content to Xbox Game Pass
In a filing to Brazil’s national competition regulator, Microsoft has claimed that Sony pays unnamed video game developers to prevent them from adding content to the Xbox Game Pass. The claim was found in an Aug. 9 document that Microsoft filed with Brazil’s Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE),...
Kirby’s Dream Buffet will hit the Nintendo Switch on August 17th
Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Kirby Mario Party-like game that will arrive soon to brighten our days. Kirby is always happy and fun, after all. Now it has a release date. On August 17th, which is less than a week away, you and three friends can experience all of the Kirby fun.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Growing Frustrated by Lack of Retro Games
Sony is still offering its PlayStation Plus subscribers bundles of free games each month, and for the most part, those offerings have been received pretty well in July and in August. July's games included Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon, for example, while August's games are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. While this is all well and good for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, those subscribed to the service's Premium tier have been left wondering where all the retro and classic games are.
Could you also speed up my Windows PC's boot time, Microsoft?
Apparently all it takes is a shorter logo screen to get Xbox's up and running faster. While it's definitely wonderful news out of The Verge (opens in new tab) that Microsoft has managed to speed up boot times for Xbox users, it has left us with one very important question. Can we get a little extra boot speed over on the PC side, please?
The Xbox Vs PlayStation War Just Got A Crushing New Stat For Microsoft Fans
Court documents have revealed some insight into the global success in sales of Xbox and PlayStation units, putting PS5 shortage issues in a whole new light.
