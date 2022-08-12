Read full article on original website
Related
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Audible Premium Plus is offering a free three-month trial for students heading back to school
Head back to school with thousands of audiobooks in tow by signing up for Audible Premium Plus, now available for three months free with this deal.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poco M4 5G launching globally
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is launching in more countries, it was previously available in India and now the handset is launching globally. The handset will be available from the 18th of August in Southeast Asia, the exact pricing details for the device have not been revealed. As a reminder,...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
NFL・
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?
Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
VW Confirms Hotter Tiguan And Atlas Variants For America
Volkswagen has confirmed to CarBuzz that it is working on performance crossovers for the American market, earmarking the VW Tiguan and Atlas as prime candidates. Crossovers are hot property at the moment, becoming viable alternatives to a hot hatch for many buyers. Just look at Hyundai bringing in the Kona N as a replacement for the soon-to-be-discontinued Veloster N. Speaking to Hein Schafer, senior vice president of product & strategy at Volkswagen Group of America, he confirmed that VW is looking at multiple performance crossovers for the US market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Experience lands in London
At a press event last week, Samsung launched its latest smartphones and devices and is launching the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Experience in London. The Samsung Galaxy Experience takes place between the 11th and 31st of August and shows off the latest Samsung Galaxy devices. “Customer experience is at the heart...
Manhart BMW M3 comes with 641 horsepower
Manhart has taken the BMW M3 and given the car even more power, the standard M3 comes with 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The new Manhart BMW M3 comes with 641 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, the car also gets some styling updates. It goes without saying...
Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched
Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The Vivo...
Benzinga
Mitsubishi Motors Introduces the All-New Outlander PHEV Model in Australia
TOKYO, Aug 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the all-new Outlander, a crossover SUV, will go on sale in Australia on August 15, following the launches in Japan and New Zealand. The all-new Outlander...
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official
Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
OnePlus Ace Pro is popular in China
The new OnePlus Ace Pro went on sale in China today and it looks like the handset is a hit as sales of the device hit 100 million yuan in just 1 second. This is just under $15 million at the current exchange rate. The news was announced by OnePlus...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology
Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima Film May Be in Japanese
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is becoming a TV show for HBO. So why not the samurai open-world game Ghost of Tsushima as a movie? It is happening. The film is a long way off, but we know that Stahelski’s plan for the film involves the film being spoken in Japanese. In a recent Collider interview, Stahelski talked about doing the film “all in character…It’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese.” He says, “It’s your typical mythological story of good versus evil, finding a man, watching him change the world or the world changes him. It’s all the Joseph Campbell stuff that you’d love in a story.”
LattePanda Team and Global Partners Jointly Launch LattePanda 3 Delta
– the Fast and Pocket-sized Single-board Computer. The LattePanda Team launched the world’s thinnest pocket-sized hackable computer – LattePanda 3 Delta with global electronic components distributors. The collaboration will ensure that the product choice for LattePanda 3 Delta is passed on to customers through quick, easy online selection via the website of global electronic components distributors and LattePanda.
BMW M Celebrating 50 years at Monterey Car Week
BMW M will be celebrating 50 years the Monterey Car Week with a number of BMW M cars, this will include the new limited production M4 CSL and the new 2023 M8 Competition coupe, convertible, Gran Coupe, and more. BMW will also be showing off some of its original M...
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0