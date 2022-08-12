Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is becoming a TV show for HBO. So why not the samurai open-world game Ghost of Tsushima as a movie? It is happening. The film is a long way off, but we know that Stahelski’s plan for the film involves the film being spoken in Japanese. In a recent Collider interview, Stahelski talked about doing the film “all in character…It’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese.” He says, “It’s your typical mythological story of good versus evil, finding a man, watching him change the world or the world changes him. It’s all the Joseph Campbell stuff that you’d love in a story.”

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO