Chelsea vs Tottenham: Spurs a 'real force' under Antonio Conte but Blues will boost top-four chances with transfer business, says Jamie Redknapp

Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO