Chelsea vs Tottenham: Spurs a 'real force' under Antonio Conte but Blues will boost top-four chances with transfer business, says Jamie Redknapp

Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United deny contract termination plans for forward amid ongoing scrutiny
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is facing further scrutiny but the club have denied speculation his contract will be terminated. The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year. Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for...
SkySports
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte and Tuchel Tuchel sent off after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel had already been booked for a face-to-face altercation in the aftermath of Spurs' first...
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
SkySports
PL30: Wes Morgan recalls Leicester's fairy tale triumph in 2016
In 2016 Leicester City won the Premier League in one of the biggest shocks in sporting history. We invited some youngsters to ask Leicester's title-winning captain Wes Morgan about that incredible season.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Clinical hosts make Baggies pay for missed chances
Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
SkySports
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing
Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
SkySports
Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest sign Watford striker before announcing Cheikhou Kouyate on free transfer
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up. Dennis featured in Watford's opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in...
SkySports
Cristian Romero: Tottenham defender will not face retrospective action for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair
Tottenham Cristian Romero will not face retrospective action for pulling the hair of Chelsea's Marc Cucurella on Super Sunday - as pulling a player's hair is not considered an offence in football's rules. In a controversial final few minutes of the Premier League game on Sunday evening, Romero was seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Man City 4-0 Bournemouth: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions cruise to victory over Cherries
Man City sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League after brushing aside Bournemouth 4-0 despite big-money new signing Erling Haaland failing to score. The Premier League champions produced a blistering first 45 minutes at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium, going in 3-0 ahead at half-time thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan (19), Kevin De Bruyne (31) and Phil Foden (37).
SkySports
David de Gea's mistakes cost Manchester United at Brentford but is he suited to Erik ten Hag's style of play?
David de Gea's mistake for the first goal was wretched, an aberration. But it was the role that he played in Brentford’s second goal in this 4-0 thrashing that should worry Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag more. With the centre-backs offering options left and right, Christian Eriksen showed...
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea interested in signing Everton forward amid reports of £40m bid
Chelsea are interested in signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon. One source has told Sky Sports News they have offered £40m for the winger. It is understood the club have not received a formal bid, however. Everton's position during this transfer window has been that the player is not for...
SkySports
Houssem Aouar: Nottingham Forest close to signing Lyon midfielder, according to Sky in Italy
Nottingham Forest are close to signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Sky in Italy. Aouar, who has made more than 200 appearances for Lyon, has less than 12 months left to run on his current contract with the Ligue 1 side. The 24-year-old reportedly saw a move to Real...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski fires blank on debut as hosts frustrated in La Liga opener
Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.
FIFA・
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Gabriel Jesus transforming Arsenal; Erik ten Hag's huge task at Man Utd
Brazilian conditions; Brazilian brilliance. Gabriel Jesus and his international team-mate Gabriel Martinelli were exceptional against Leicester. Gabriel Magalhaes wasn't bad at the back either. As north London sweltered the South Americans sambaed. Two goals and two assists was a stunning contribution from Jesus on his first Premier League start for...
SkySports
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds
Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
SkySports
Man Utd: Drained confidence, transfer shambles and squad fractures - how optimism under Erik ten Hag evaporated
In the aftermath of the defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford on the opening day of Manchester United's campaign, Erik ten Hag was astounded by how psychologically drained his players were. The manager had spent the entirety of pre-season instilling discipline and a tactical structure, while working on remedying the...
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham: Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene hits winner for Steve Morison's Bluebirds
Jaden Philogene's first half strike was enough to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday lunchtime. The 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the winner after just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, connecting with a Callum O'Dowda square ball to tap in his first goal for the club from close range.
SkySports
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game
Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
SkySports
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia goals give Steven Gerrard victory over Frank Lampard
Goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa over Everton as Steven Gerrard got the better of Frank Lampard at Villa Park. The game looked over when substitute Buendia added to Ings' first half strike late on but Lucas Digne's own goal made for a nervy finish in the afternoon sunshine with Amadou Onana coming close to bundling in a shock equaliser for Everton in stoppage time.
SkySports
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester: Gabriel Jesus scores his first two Gunners goals as Mikel Arteta's men make it two Premier League wins from two
Mikel Arteta described his new signing Gabriel Jesus as a "real threat" after the Brazilian turned in a red-hot performance, scoring his first two competitive goals for Arsenal and then coming up with two assists in a dramatic 4-2 win over Leicester on a sweltering afternoon at Emirates Stadium. The...
Comments / 0