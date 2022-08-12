Effective: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert.in effect until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. Due to persistent smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires, the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect at least through 11 AM PDT on Tuesday for much of the Trinity River Valley and portions of Eastern Humboldt County. This includes the locations of Salyer, Burnt Ranch, Hawkins Bar, Junction City, Willow Creek, Denny, Hyampon and Hoopa. Communities that may see periods of hazardous air quality may also include Carrville and the Trinity and Lewiston Lake areas. An Air Quality Alert means that air quality will be hazardous for all groups of people. Everyone in these areas should limit the amount of time they spend outdoors as much as possible. Keep windows closed, do not run house fans that bring outside air indoors. Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or lightheadedness. For more information, please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the latest air quality alert. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO