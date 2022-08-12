Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert.in effect until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. Due to persistent smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires, the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect at least through 11 AM PDT on Tuesday for much of the Trinity River Valley and portions of Eastern Humboldt County. This includes the locations of Salyer, Burnt Ranch, Hawkins Bar, Junction City, Willow Creek, Denny, Hyampon and Hoopa. Communities that may see periods of hazardous air quality may also include Carrville and the Trinity and Lewiston Lake areas. An Air Quality Alert means that air quality will be hazardous for all groups of people. Everyone in these areas should limit the amount of time they spend outdoors as much as possible. Keep windows closed, do not run house fans that bring outside air indoors. Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or lightheadedness. For more information, please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the latest air quality alert. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Comments / 0