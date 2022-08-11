ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty


According to NBC4i, For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A.

Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru.

The days the promotion is offered will be:

August 10

August 17

August 24

August 31

September 7

September 14

September 21

September 28

For the full NBC4 story click here

