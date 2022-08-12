ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stock futures rise but bonds slip as the Fed says it's set on more rate hikes despite cooling inflation

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
The Fed's Mary Daly said inflation remains too high. The Washington Post/Getty Images
  • US futures picked up Friday but bonds slipped as investors weighed up the Fed's response to cooling inflation.
  • US inflation cooled in July but Fed officials have said it's still too high and that they'll hike rates further.
  • The yield on the 2-year US Treasury note ticked higher in a sign that investors remain nervy about inflation and the Fed.

US stock futures rose Friday but bonds fell as investors weighed up the Federal Reserve's likely response to cooling inflation, after officials said prices are still rising too quickly.

S&P 500 futures were up more than 0.5% after the benchmark US stock index slipped 0.07% the previous day. Dow Jones futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also rose.

In Europe, the continent-wide Stoxx 600 index climbed around 0.4% in early trading. China's CSI 300 index slipped but Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2%.

However, US bonds fell, pushing yields higher, in a sign investors remain cautious about the outlook for inflation and interest rates. The yield on the 2-year US Treasury, which is the most sensitive to interest rates, climbed a basis point to more than 3.205%.

Investors were relieved on Wednesday when official data showed the US year-on-year inflation rate fell more than expected in July, to 8.5%. That's down from June's 40-year high of 9.1%.

However, Fed officials have been quick to say they want more evidence inflation is coming under control.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told Bloomberg TV Thursday that inflation remains too high. "We're seeing some improvement but they're not victory," she said.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at currency company Oanda, said: "The fact that inflation not only decelerated in the US but at a faster pace than the consensus forecasts was a double win and risk assets are feeling the benefit."

Yet he added: "This isn't something that's going to sway the Fed at all even if it will ease the burden on the economy a little. The Fed will need to see broader signs of inflationary pressures softening to ease off the brake into year-end."

Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
