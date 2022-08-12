Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse Basketball: 2022-23 key storylines to watch for the Orange
With the 2022-23 college basketball season coming upon us, many questions linger when it comes to the Syracuse basketball team. With the 2022-23 college basketball season upon the horizon, many teams are under the radar with a lot of questions to be answered. One of those teams happens to be from the ACC, the Syracuse Orange. With Jim Boeheim entering his 47th season as coach of the Orange, many are wondering what will the oldest head coach in college basketball today has left in his playbook.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse WR Devaughn Cooper is college football's 'mega senior'
SYRACUSE — When Devaughn Cooper first put on a college uniform in 2016, he didn't expect to be doing to same thing in 2022. Before arriving at Syracuse in 2021, the LA native had stints at Arizona and UTEP, suffering season-ending injuries at both schools. Add in the extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and you get a Cooper. A 23-year-old entering his 7th season of college football. "I love football, and this is my last chance to make something happen." Watch to learn more about his football journey.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Fans have big takes on Dino Babers big contract report
Syracuse football fans, understandably, have a lot of spirited opinions about Orange head coach Dino Babers and his contract. I get it. I really like Babers as a person (and a motivator), but in his tenure on the Hill, he’s put forth one winning season and one bowl game.
tncontentexchange.com
Tommy DeVito: A look at the Illinois football quarterback, Syracuse transfer
Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito, who is a transfer from Syracuse. DeVito's hometown is Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
Ferris Mowers Night At Fulton Speedway August 13 Results
FULTON – The Ferris Mowers Night at Fulton Speedway last night, August 13, results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[16]; 3. 58M-Marshall Hurd[12]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 5. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 6. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 7. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 8. 15-Todd Root[9]; 9. 713-Tommy Collins[10]; 10. 329-Matt Becker[4]; 11. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 12. 29K-Chris Cunningham[6]; 13. 18$-Sean Beardsley[19]; 14. 24K-Nick Krause[18]; 15. 42M-Brian Murphy[15]; 16. 10R-Ryan Richardson[7]; 17. 42-Colton Wilson[8]; 18. 3M-Michael Stanton[17]; 19. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 20. 13-Teddy Starr[21]; 21. 16-Aaron Jacobs[20]; 22. 38-Tim Harris[22]
Zach Payne Wins First Career Big Block Modified Feature At Brewerton Speedway
BREWERTON, NY – It’s always exciting when you win your first ever Big Block Modified feature. When you beat two of Brewerton Speedway’s best, it’s extra special. That’s exactly what Zach Payne from Stanley, NY did Friday night. The final laps of the 35-Lap Tracey...
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
RELATED PEOPLE
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)
Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
localsyr.com
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
18-year-old shot while playing basketball in Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was shot early Friday morning playing basketball in the Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood, according to dispatchers and police. The victim walked into Crouse Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg at about 12:21 a.m., according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
Teenager shot in wrist on Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.
CNY Inspirations: You are not alone in this
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Those of us who call ourselves spiritually mature try not to burden God when tough times come. When we do this, we forget that He has clearly told us that His yoke is easy, and His burden is light. What this means for us is that when we are coupled (yoked) with God in this journey called life, He takes the majority of the weight. This allows the burdens that we feel to be lighter. It’s important to know that you are not alone in the carrying of that burden.
cnycentral.com
Daily chances for rain this week in CNY, but the weekend is looking drier and hotter
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Sunday was another nice weekend day in CNY. Most areas experienced a sunny blue sky in the morning with some fair weather cumulus clouds mixing in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Sunday managed to peak in the low 80s for places like Syracuse while other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
localsyr.com
Multiple shootings in Syracuse: August 13-14
(WSYR-TV) — Three more shootings happened over the weekend of August 13-14 in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that on Saturday, August 13, a shooting happened in the 500 block of W. Genesee Street around 11:31 p.m. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the arm and stomach and was then taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
cnycentral.com
Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse
A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
Comments / 0