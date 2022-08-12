ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Ann Reynolds Phillips Andrews

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago

Ann Reynolds Phillips Andrews, 68, of Lebanon, TN, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital with her family by her side.

Ann was born in Winston-Salem, NC on April 15, 1954 to Harry Josiah Phillips and Sally Barbee Phillips.

She attended Mt. Tabor High School where she was involved in journalism and cheerleading. Ann loved to travel and lived in various places in the U.S. dedicating herself to nursing for almost 40 years. Ann attended UNCC and completed her BSN at Belmont University in Nashville. Ann worked as a registered nurse and gave all of her love and care to each and every patient she encountered.

Ann was very outgoing and loved people, she never met a stranger. Ann worked at Vanderbilt Hospital for the majority of her nursing career as well as the VA, Centennial Medical Center, and Southern Hills.

She was quite the vivacious crackerjack and most of her colleagues and friends referred to her as “Nurse Ann” or simply “Annie”. There was never a dull moment when she was around, to say the least.

The ocean and sailing were her passion so she later became a travel nurse working in Newburn, NC on the east coast. She ended her travel nursing career at her most favorite, special place in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Ann retired from nursing and lived on a farm where she enjoyed raising 2 grandchildren, Miley and Blake, and becoming a “Master Gardener”. She loved the arts and enjoyed music and dancing like no other.

Ann is survived by her daughter Cortney Andrews (Josh); her very dear, loving partner Richard Jones; niece Andrea Wilkins(Renée); nephews Brian Wilkins(Carrie); David Owen; and Josiah Owen.

A very special thank you to the outstanding, caring staff in the Vanderbilt ICU and to Richard Jones.

A celebration of life will be held, date is TBD.

No services are scheduled at this time.
Please keep the Family in your prayers.

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

