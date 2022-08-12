ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Mildred Ann Brock

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Mildred Ann Brock, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, loving wife, mother and wonderful Christian lady died peacefully surrounded by family on August 8, 2022, after a long battle with Dementia/Alzheimers.

She was born September 22, 1941 to the late, A.L. and Mildred McKinney Kimbriel in Jackson, TN. Although most of her life was spent in Tennessee, there was some time spent in Mississippi.

Ann married her high school sweetheart, Herbert Cleveland Brock, on February 20, 1960 at the First Baptist Church. They went on to join North Jackson Baptist Church where they were members until both of their deaths.

She worked for Bond Shoe Store, North Jackson Baptist Church as a secretary for over 20 years and then Dalton Meat Company. Her greatest love was sewing. For many years she held the business name of “Nana’s Needles and Threads”. She loved to sew for the public and hand-made many of the costumes for the church choir’s music performances.

Ann also loved to sing. She spent many hours in the 1980’s and 1990’s singing with a 4-lady quartet “Sonlight”, with the church choir and then in a group her daughter, Jennifer, put together “One Accord”. It is safe to say she is singing in that heavenly choir right now. Ann was a 50 year member of Jackson Chapter #85, Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Cleveland Brock.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory:
Daughters – Cindy Brock Wyatt and Jennifer Brock (Chris) Murphy
Sister – Pat Stewart
Grandchildren – Brock (Donna) Wyatt, Heather (James) Dozier, Erin Wyatt, Zachary (Jessica) Leyh and Timothy (Danille) Leyh
Step-grandchildren – Zachary and Brooke Murphy
Great-grandchildren – Zayden Wyatt, Harper Dozier and Annailese Leyh
First Cousins – Debbie Sanders, Judy Bates and Marla McGee
Sisters-in-law – Geraldine Brock Thompson, Brenda Brock Smith and Paula Brock Ramsey
A host of nieces and nephews

An Order of the Eastern Star funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. followed by funeral services at 7 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Oakfield Cemetery in Oakfield, TN. Ann’s request for pallbearers are Brock Wyatt, Zachary Leyh, Timothy Leyh, Zachary Murphy, James Dozier, Ben Stewart, Patrick Stewart, Jay Ramsey, Kevin Ramsey, Butch Carter and Zayden Wyatt.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or the American Heart Society.

The family would like to especially thank AHC of Mt. Juliet and Avalon Hospice for the care they have taken of Ann through this journey.

Visitation will be 3-6:30 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

Comments / 0

 

Wilson County Source

