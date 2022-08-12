OBITUARY: Vanessa Richelle ‘Shelly’ Bookout

Vanessa Richelle ‘Shelly’ Bookout of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, she was 53 years old.

Shelly was born in Birmingham, AL and was a graduate of J.P. Taravell High School. She attended Broward Community College, MTSU, Nova University and received a Bachelor’s degree from Phoenix University. Shelly was a member of Fairview Church and enjoyed her Woman’s Bible Study group. She loved Hallmark movies, Christmas and was an avid Crimson Tide fan.

She is survived by:

Husband of 25 years – James Bookout

Parents – Clyde and Elayne Cox

Daughter – Cassidy Bookout

Son – Levi Bookout

Brother – Bart Cox

Sister – Caitlin Clark

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Brandt Waggoner officiating. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-12 noon Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

