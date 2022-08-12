Stark County real estate transfers July 16-22

Welcome to House #3 in the Historic Village of Zoar. This 4 bedroom, 1 bath was built in 1831. It is situated on a corner lot and a large summer kitchen/workshop. This home needs updated, (all updates will have to be done in accordance to the Historical ordinance of the village of Zoar). This home has a load of potential. if you are into history and love the heritage, you will not want to miss this auction.

ZOAR, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO