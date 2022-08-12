Stark County real estate transfers July 16-22
Alliance
Allen Saprina Trustee from Phillis James M & Roesti Matthew J, 1201 S Liberty Ave, $35,000.
Allen Saprina Trustee from Phillis James M & Roesti Matthew J, parcel 104200 Liberty Ave S, $35,000.
Allen Saprina Trustee from Phillis James M., 1211 S Liberty Ave, $35,000.
BFS Properties LLP from Evans Brandon, 405 E Oxford St, $65,000.
Brown Garrett L from Kline Erika A, 445 W Oxford St, $83,000.
Csaki Gerald S & Criss Nicole M from Bowling Donald J & Joan TRUSTEES/BOWLING, 1117 Parkside Dr, $181,300.
Delphi Properties Ltd from Fla Properties LLC, 107 S Lincoln Ave, $49,900.
Demattio Eric & Marsili Bette from Evans Karen O, 2452 Center Ave, $130,000.
Geiger Maxwell A from Geiger David M Trustee, 842 Dogwood Trl, $350,000.
Hoover Suzette from Albrich Robert J, 1215 Spring Ridge Cir, $239,000.
Mcgilvery Tanya from Mcilvain Justin A & Katie, 2916 Center Ave, $160,000.
Nieman Gregory & Derek from Lassnick George & Wendy, 1620 S Liberty Ave, $74,000.
Pinnacle Home Sales LLC from Rackley James L Trustee, 2174 Sunray Cir, $185,900.
Yoho Keith R from Marsili Eric C, 127 S Haines Ave, $65,000.
Bethlehem Township
Altier Properties LLC from Tocor Investments Ltd, 314 Market St NE, $400,000.
Anderson Sean Wesley from Griffin Lisa M & Charles D, 6250 Shepler Church Ave SW, $290,000.
Copenhaver Roberta from Erickson Donna M, parcel 1100665 Safari Trl, $7,600.
Hasinski Bob from Stacy Larry D and Aurelia F, parcel 1100212 Cheeta CT, $9,800.
Krynock Lois A & Brittany K from Day Jerry D & Lisa A, parcel 1100825 Swahali Trl SW, $4,000.
Mcvicker Virgil Joel from Byer Gary L & Darlene K, 113 South St NW, $156,000.
Scoffield Steven D & Garrett E from Jefferys Todd & Lynette, parcel 1100324 Safari Trl, $5,000.
Swisher Matthew & Cali from May Jerry & Laverne, parcel 1100909 Safari Trl, $8,600.
Canal Fulton
Dangelo Albert & Christine from Zumpano Investments Inc, 360 Locust St N, $30,000.
Judd Justin from NVR Inc D/B/A Ryan Homes, 3069 Bonita Cir SE, $256,730.
Canton
Anthony David J from Pfisterer Mark v, parcel 203159 Snyder Ave NE, $2,750.
B & E Contractors LLC from Snave Properties LLC, 316 Young Ave NE, $70,000.
Barnhart Zachary from Hicks Susan E Trustee, 1007 35th St NW, $165,436.
Bracken Davis J & Dray W from Lou’s Retirement Properties Ltd, 3732 Greenwood PL SW, $77,550.
Braun Rebecca A from Mccauley Lauren R, 3184 Landscape Cir NW, $160,000.
Brown Kyle David & from Smith Mckinzie, 4318 Norman Ave NW, $220,000.
Carter Marcell L & Boggs Hannah M from James Susie, 802 28th St NE, $161,000.
Cheek Michael E from Stevens Francine, 5021 Eastwood St NW, $70,000.
Clean Canton Rentals LLC from Southwest Canton Properties LLC, 1653 Bryan Ave SW, $30,000.
DDC Canton LLC from PJT Point West LLC, 126 Central PLZ N, $892,500.
Decost Michael v from Rinkes Michael W, 2647 Maple Ave NE, $60,000.
Devaughn-Davis Bonnie A from Betha Harold v & Devaughn Bonnie A, 2219 5th St NE, $18,200.
Devaughn-Davis Bonnie A from Betha Harold v & Devaughn Bonnie A, parcel 224212 6th St NE, $18,200.
Ferrell Bryce & Morgan from Simmerman Kimberly M & Poland Kendra M, 1515 Ridgeway PL NW, $132,400.
Gagen Teresa M & Michael L from Belmont Homes LLC, 1027 Garfield Ave SW, $82,000.
Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio from Groffre Investments, 3865 Mahoning Rd NE, $16,500.
Hale Brian J from Rowe David L, 1016 Bedford Ave SW, $17,000.
Hayes Daniel R from Gaffney Robert W, 1026 Dueber Ave SW, $36,000.
Jr Freedom Properties LLC from Lifeline Property Management LLC, 2522 Tuscarawas St E, $45,000.
Lancaster Megan L from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 1452 Sycamore Ave SE, $120,000.
Ledford Brennan from Paul Christopher D & Alyssa M, 643 Exeter Ave SW, $28,000.
Lucky 3 LLC from Lackney Barbara A., 1226 Ford CT NW, $38,000.
Lux Daniel Castro & from Panopoulos Chris P & Kouris Nick A, 1129 6th St NW, $15,000.
Lux Daniel Castro & from Panopoulos Christ, parcel 229418 6th St NW, $5,000.
Midfirst Bank from Kalman Robert L Sr, 1800 Ivydale Ave SW, $40,150.
Mitchell Paul & Michael from Wagner Richard v Sr Dawn M, 2405 Bevington St NW, $200,000.
Moore Cheryl from Latimer Tammi J & Justin A, 1007 Shadyside Ave SW, $85,000.
Olds Ashley C & Magallanes Valerlano B from Kautsch Barbara L, 1236 Perkins Ave NW, $115,000.
Raffin Dante A from Isue Henry A, 1623 Yale Ave NW, $79,900.
Renaissance Homes of Ohio LLC from Nordman Bruce A Sr, 1623 Logan Ave NW, $90,000.
Rouse John E from Blankenship Teresa S, 1030 Linwood Ave SW, $128,000.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Stark County Homes LLC, 1507 Superior Ave NE, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Stark County Homes LLC, 1511 Superior Ave NE, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Stark County Homes LLC, 638 Harrison Ave SW, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 1529 16th St NE, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 1738 Maple Ave NE, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 2111 20th St NE, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 2814 Daleford Ave NE, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Welcome Home Stark LLC, 913 Park Ave SW, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Welcome Home Stark, LLC, 1522 Frazer Ave NW, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Welcome Home Stark, LLC, 1828 Wertz Ave SW, $385,500.
Stark County Property Leasing LLC from Welcome Home Stark, LLC, 2609 11th St SW, $385,500.
Walnut Grove Ventures LLC from Shaws Properties LLC, 1707 6th St SW, $107,800.
Canton Township
Cerrato Tamara Lynn from Bissell David W & Marsha J, 3800 Rexdale St SW, $220,000.
Korpi Tonja & Larry from Henkel Gerald L Jr, 617 Ironwood St SW, $178,000.
Lippert Charleen & Matthew from Lippert Sharon E, 1311 Blue Ave SE, $130,000.
Lippert Charleen & Matthew from Lippert Sharon E, parcel 1305174 Violet Ave SW, $130,000.
Lippert Charleen & Matthew from Lippert Sharon E, parcel 1305355 Violet Ave SE, $130,000.
Magary Gary F from Flanigan Raymond L & Patricia J, 1425 Stadium Overlook Dr NW, $170,000.
Ray Gregory S & Lorraine S from Nolan Rentals LLC, 3224 Varley Ave SW, $80,000.
Schaffner Kyle S from Berry-Volpe Bruce A, 3721 Sherman Church Ave SW, $135,000.
Swartzmiller Clayton from Marmzson Ventures LLC, parcel 1303717 Sherr Ave SE, $5,495.
Thomas Zachary B Aka Zachary from Natale Philip J & Dennis F Sr, 1735 Faircrest St SE, $210,000.
Jackson Township
Easley Annamarie & Maria from Parks Joel, 7014 Chippewa Ave NW, $249,900.
Hayden Michaelena Molly & Robert from Patel Bobbie E, 4501 Larchwood Cir NW, $320,000.
Horne Justin D & Baylee J from Horne Daniel K & Robert G, 8810 Wonderland Ave NW, $203,000.
Jenkins Glenda J & Cotton Timothy A from Arnold James R & Angela L, 4000 Hyatt Ave NW, $270,000.
Milosevic Thomas & Lauren from Castello Derrick L & Lauren, 6190 Margate Ave NW, $500,000.
Mitchell Robert A & Ashley from Schlabach Mark R, 7082 Celina St NW, $305,000.
NVR Inc D/B/A Ryan Homes from Maxsam Investments LLC, 3778 Old Hickory Ave NW, $73,000.
Singer Adam & Nicole from Bowman Timothy P, 5045 Nobles Pond Dr NW, $545,000.
Strategic Real Estate Inc from Shirey James Fred & Robin L, 4729 Crystal Lake Ave NW, $105,000.
Lake Township
BG Custom Homes Inc from Danbury Glen Estates LLC, parcel 10008105 Heatherby LN NE, $68,000.
Esber Jonathan P & Allison C from Whittaker Danny T &Tammy L, 9102 Humberside Ave NW, $440,000.
Filus Daniel J & Kelly M from Hickey Danielle C & Ryan D, 3860 Arlind St NW, $405,500.
Glavic Laurence D & Jean M from Sheets Zachery M, 8311 Pheasant Ave NW, $245,000.
Holmer Scott Bradley & Jennifer Carlene from Hergenrather Ruth & Glen, 1405 Cove St NW, $171,250.
Marquette Vincent & Drew Teresa from Mcclary Thomas L, 908 Meandering Creek St SW, $310,000.
Mcclellan Robbie from Goodwin Linda T, 10320 Wanda Cir NE, $320,000.
Mcclellan Robbie from Goodwin Linda T, parcel 1901335 Middlebranch Ave NE, $320,000.
Meraj Hasan & Emily Dawn from Weaver Lavonne Trustee, parcel 2204235 Dahlia St NW, $170,000.
Perry Scott E from Perry Tyler Jae & Tyler Aaron, 1705 Cornerstone St SW, $420,000.
Rastetter Robert C from Fortune Jacob D, 8521 Pleasantwood Ave NW, $225,000.
Shearer Cameron D & Hall Kearstyn T from Schlabach Todd D & Deanna L, 3380 Swamp St NE, $200,000.
Soto Marco A from Wagler Chad A and Kimberly D, 1648 Plateau St NE, $285,000.
Varner Jared & Aubrey from Simmons Douglass L & Joanne, 10737 Withington Ave NW, $319,900.
Lawrence Township
Boylen Pamela F from Smith Arvella, parcel 2600713 Dellway St NW, $5,000.
Carnahan Karen & Tim from Seeling Jennifer A, 11906 Tritts St NW, $486,000.
Feielin Wade M from Heim Jane A & Jonathan B Co-Ttees, 13877 Bluffton St NW, $240,000.
Roush Felicia Kay from Porter Edward L & Connie A, 10820 Yare Cir NW, $190,000.
Lexington Township
Brogan James L from Brogan James L & Krueck Melana Mui-Ying, 13820 Union Ave NE, $50,550.
Hartman Heather Lynne from Lange Kirk E & Lisa D, 13566 Pennsylvania St NE, $171,900.
Krueck Melana Mui-Ying Chan from Krueck Melana Mui-Ying Chan, parcel 10015418 Greenbower St NE, $42,550.
Mcilvain Justin A & Katie J from Andrews Nicole L, 423 Kentwood Ave NE, $238,000.
Louisville
Bordner Construction LLC from Miranoma Inc, parcel 3605678 Presidents Ave, $33,000.
CCNL Properties LLC from JBF Realty LLC, 405 Navaho St, $146,600.
Dunn Scott A & Rachel M from Millard David, 1227 W Chester Dr, $375,000.
Mckeever Peyton A from Garrison Mark A & Lisa M, 1438 E Main St, $125,000.
Marlboro Township
Coumos Farms LLC from H & H Property Holdings LLC, parcel 3104853 Swamp Rd NE, $150,898.
Massillon
Atwood Angela M & Donald Matthew from Burkhart Kimberly Marie & Robin, 2727 Mill Creek Run NE, $523,000.
Bay Street Homes LLC from SL Real Estate LLC, 450 South Ave SE, $93,000.
Bissell David W & Marhsa J from Balizet Thomas E Trustee of the Thomas E, 2076 University Commons Dr SE, $240,000.
Blackhawk Investments LLC from Taylor Nicole M, 1737 Mohican St SE, $35,000.
Broderick Street Homes LLC from Camp Rick A & Joan F, 2517 Rhode Island Ave SE, $155,000.
Clawson Megan from Snyder Alexis Renae, 833 Wyoming PL NE, $136,500.
Fisher Cat Investments Ltd from Kato Business Enterprises LLC, 316 11th St SE, $340,000.
Frangos Joseph P & Melanie T from Finefrock Darren S & Lauren, 1010 State Ave NE, $132,000.
Fry Edith A from Singer Adam & Nicole, 1633 10th St NE, $331,000.
Hanna Daniel L Jr & Christine E from Maier Helen E, 1251 Lennox Ave NE, $245,000.
Kimble Louella K from Green Joseph & Lisa, parcel 500153 17th St SW, $5,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Bowman Linda S, 412 3rd St NE, $57,500.
Nycum Landon M from Nycum Eric & Michelle, 503 19th St NW, $125,500.
R&M Volke Masonry & Home Improvement from Shane Wagler Properties LLC, 820 Parkview St NE, $75,000.
Rogers Lynne M from Hockenberry Robert H, 2141 Amherst Rd NE, $219,000.
Snyder Samuel Austin from Domer Joanne M, 503 Standish Ave NW, $118,000.
Tumey Alan & Leonti Gerald from Mcclung Eric J, 730 Rotch Ave NE, $145,000.
Nimishillen Township
Adams Daniel II & Michelle from Nice City Homes LLC, 4205 Broadway Ave, $42,000.
Belz Amanda from Kroah Jason A & Amym, 4184 Chester Ave, $177,500.
Belz Amanda from Kroah Jason A & Amym, parcel 3303096 Chester Ave NE, $177,500.
Garrison Lisa M & Mark A from Best Richard L & Judy K, 7455 Gayview St, $195,000.
Garrison Lisa M & Mark A from Best Richard L & Judy K, parcel 3304975 Gayview St NE, $195,000.
Millard David from Dunn Scott Allen & Rachel Michelle, 3544 Meese Rd, $210,000.
Polilli-Malzer Rebecca A & Malzer from Gifford Billy J Jr & Joyce D, 5396 Francesca St, $215,100.
North Canton
Galvin James & Christine from Taylor Kay A, 150 Parkview Ave NW, $153,225.
Pontz David Jr from Clevenger Andrew M, 1406 Westfield Ave SW, $239,000.
Springer Jeffery T & Anne Marie from Rose John P & Lesli R, 1416 Ellesmere Ave NW, $199,000.
Titus Dylan from Emro Properties LLC, 502 Whittier Ave NW, $200,000.
Wanner Family Properties LLC from Sal Investment Properties LLC, 822 S Main St, $145,000.
Osnaburg Township
Kilgore William P & Jennifer Lee from Orsini Amber, 1180 Evening Star Ave SE, $701,000.
Kinsey Austin from Classic Investment Funding LLC, 421 Nassau St W, $78,000.
Paris Township
Berry Derek Andrew & Brittany from Connelley Thomas E Jr & Christina L, 619 E Lincoln Way, $75,000.
Brown Dennis & Amber from Lehigh Taravuth & Mirsha, 510 East St, $140,000.
Dulaney Mitchel from Stertzbach Cade D & Duckett Taylor R, 804 Stafford St, $163,000.
Griffith Isaac from Oshanski Lisa F, 11148 Lincoln St SE, $129,000.
Tanner Betty from Curry Rachel N, 1604 Robertsville Ave, $2,000.
Perry Township
Armstrong Cassandra & Butler Kyle from Burdett Cory R, 227 Eden Ave NW, $175,000.
Brannan Nicholas from Anderson Helen K, 520 Oneida Ave NW, $211,000.
Bross Laurie A from Daugherty Harold L & Donna K, 5687 Fohl Rd SW, $139,900.
Burkett Betty J & Kisner Brett T from Voina Margie L, 1015 Citadel Ave NW, $147,000.
Garrett Chuck from Millin Desiree L, 145 Fairlawn Ave SW, $131,000.
Halter Lane C Jr from James Benjamin G, 3646 Mollane St NW, $167,500.
Hammel Rose P from Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, 5185 Richville Dr SW, $115,000.
Kimble Michael B & Hershberger Amy A from SMB Investments LLC, 186 Elizabeth Ave SW, $154,397.
MKM-MN Land Management LLC from Tusc Investments Ltd, 4825 Tuscarawas St W, $1,400,000.
Morales Joseph Edward from KSH Properties LLC, 4871 Arbor Rd SW, $135,000.
Patel Bobbie E from Grand Betty Jean, 645 Kolpwood Ave NW, $210,000.
Pifer Thomas H & Constance M from Chambers Scott, 4059 Faircrest St SW, $17,500.
Raber Roy J & Kathleen T from Birtalan Michael J, 149 Cayuga Ave NW, $142,400.
Roxbury Eric & Lindsay from Galati Paul, 431 Austin Ave NW, $270,000.
Swaldo Debra from Spinden Brian G & Elizabeth, 306 Belle Ave NW, $59,900.
Pike Township
Codispoti Frank L from Elliott Curtis G, parcel 4801373 Briggle Ave SW, $45,300.
Mayle Brian M from Mccarty Brent A & Ashley L, 6909 East Sparta Ave SE, $255,000.
Milhoan Stephen F from Beck Russell, 10048 Valleydale St SE, $197,000.
Plain Township
Charnetzky Patricia Lynn from NVR Inc D/B/A Ryan Homes, 1273 Southbrook Cir NE, $388,190.
Dreger Kyle Quinn & Emily Rose from Bruce Jesse S & Katie L, 1339 Stonington Rd NW, $330,000.
Glitzenstein Jodi from Stein James R Trustee, 1656 Ridgecliff Cir NE, $493,000.
Henderson Karen L Trustee from Holb Susan Ttee, 7010 Rolling Ridge Rd NE, $180,000.
Hopkins Caitlin S from Smart Manuel, 4725 Orchard Dale Dr NW, $245,000.
Howard Luke & Halbach Erin A from Korte Robert A Ttee, 3125 Clearview Ave NW, $268,000.
Hunka Rachel E & Corey J from Karam Edmund H. II & Angela S., 3782 Overhill Dr NW, $455,000.
Kirkbride Alison & Bruce from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 3403 Stoneleigh Rd NE, $436,115.
NVR Inc D/B/A Ryan Homes from Mckinley Development Company Ltd, 3415 Boettler St NE, $72,000.
Petit Mark Alan & Lori Jean from Snodgrass Stephen & Brittany, 2926 Shallowford Rd NE, $365,000.
Petra Rentals Ltd from Whitehead Beatrice A & Mark F, 2022 39th St NW, $80,000.
Pitinii Fredrick M from Woodland Property Management LLC, 2416 Cathy Dr NE, $67,000.
Schaffner Kent A & Lynnette M from Strouble Lucas C, 3534 Boettler St NE, $210,000.
Smelko Daniel D & Kristen M from Reed Richard R & Sharon K, 6880 Birchbark Ave NE, $359,900.
Sandy Township
Ingledue Deborah Ann from Dechellis Charles S Joanne M, parcel 6100764 Mapledale Ave SE, $3,000.
Sugarcreek Township
Brothers Christine A from Gatewood Candace M Ttee, 230 3rd Ave NW, $100,000.
Vest Weis Ag Ventures LLC from Leam Farm Ltd, 11010 Poorman St SW, $1,387,500.
Tuscarawas Township
Cain Rachel from Baker Brendon D & Cain Rachel, 2439 Bakerwood Dr SW, $52,750.
Washington Township
Thomas Joral Y from Baxter Richard Dean Ttee, 2535 Queensbury Rd, $315,000.
