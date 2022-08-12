Letter to the editor: Preserve Lake Cable Shopping Center

Our significant structures are an integral part of our historic fabric in this community. They tell the story of each of us, for we all have a part in our history. We encourage the Lake Cable Recreation Association to continue to be the guardians of the Lake Cable Shopping Center complex, for now and for future generations.

The first section of the shopping center was built in 1945, and the second section was completed in 1951. As we researched the shopping center, we were impressed that many of the materials used to build the shopping center were collected over a 25-year period by an original owner, Mr. Dueber Cable.

The stones used in construction of the building include stones indicating they were cut over a century or more ago. The covered walkway in front of the building was built with grinding stones from the South Amherst, Ohio, area. Curbing and other stones were obtained from Canton and surrounding areas, including old county bridges and barn foundations. The main lamp posts to light the drive-in area are old Canton hitching posts dating to the horse-and-buggy era. So much of our area's history is located in this one special shopping area of the Lake Cable complex.

Our memories and lives are woven around the places where we made those memories. One of the roles of The Canton Preservation Society is to evaluate and advocate for the importance of saving significant buildings. This iconic building and its history are part of us.

It carries our history in its stonework and character of Lake Cable, as constructed and envisioned by its own founders, and takes it with us into the future. The Canton Preservation Society respectfully asks that The Lake Cable Recreation Association keep our history alive by keeping the Lake Cable Shopping Center.

Therese Schneider, president, The Canton Preservation Society