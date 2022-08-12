ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Q 105.7

Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?

Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
COLONIE, NY
Big Frog 104

Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
WRGB

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
Schenectady, NY
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Trio charged with stealing construction equipment in Guilderland

Construction equipment was stolen from Guilderland, then found in Rensselaer County. Police have now charged three people for the crime. The equipment was stolen on Tuesday. Troopers say they found it all in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake. They arrested Kristopher Bradford, Natasha Ryan and John...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man arrested on drug charges

SAUGERTIES – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after they checked the welfare of a man reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of the Quick Chek gas station on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.
WNYT

Albany fire displaces 12 people

A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
WRGB

Eyesore building deadline is here, but owner still has time

Albany, NY (WRGB) — It's deadline day in Albany, earlier this month we reported Mayor Kathy Sheehan was giving the owner of the central warehouse ten days to get a plan in place on the eyesore building after debris fell off. That caused Amtrak train services to be re-routed...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

08/15/2022: Seasonable with pop-up showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Monday! We are coming off a splendid summer weekend where the humidity was almost non-existent and temperatures were very pleasant. Oh yeah, there was a lot of sunshine too. The new work week is picking up right where the weekend left off.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend

If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

No Injuries After Actress and Horse Accident on Set of Gilded Age in Albany

The Gilded Age has been in the area filming season 2 around Troy, Albany and Cohoes. Yesterday on set in Albany there was an incident that luckily wasn't worse than it was. It happened when a horse stepped on the actresses dress causing her to trip and end up underneath the horse. The photos from the event are incredible. And luckily, she nor the horse were injured. Check out the Times Union photo here.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop ends in weapon, DWI charges for Troy man, say State Police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Troy man, accused of possessing an illegal handgun and other charges following a traffic stop. Police say back on August 14th, troopers stopped 31-year-old Freyan Anderson for speeding on I-787 in the City of Albany. Investigators say while...

