Tractor and Truck Pull benefit held at Albany Saratoga Speedway
The event is to help Lyle DeVore beat his battle with cancer. DeVore is fighting rectal cancer that is metastasized to stage 4 liver cancer.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
New York police increase patrols to target speeders
The campaign is aimed at preventing avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
Trio charged with stealing construction equipment in Guilderland
Construction equipment was stolen from Guilderland, then found in Rensselaer County. Police have now charged three people for the crime. The equipment was stolen on Tuesday. Troopers say they found it all in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake. They arrested Kristopher Bradford, Natasha Ryan and John...
Kingston man arrested on drug charges
SAUGERTIES – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after they checked the welfare of a man reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of the Quick Chek gas station on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.
Albany fire displaces 12 people
A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire spread across three households early Saturday morning. It happened on Spring Street in Albany. The Red Cross says it’s now helping seven adults and five children, from two to seventeen years old with food and shelter.
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Eyesore building deadline is here, but owner still has time
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It's deadline day in Albany, earlier this month we reported Mayor Kathy Sheehan was giving the owner of the central warehouse ten days to get a plan in place on the eyesore building after debris fell off. That caused Amtrak train services to be re-routed...
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
'This Is The End': Popular Halfmoon Sandwich Shop Closing After 15 Years
After more than 15 years in business, a popular Capital District sandwich shop is closing its doors for good. Saratoga County eatery Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe, located in Halfmoon, made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday, Aug. 10. “Everything that has a beginning, has an end. This is...
The “Fanciest” Pigeon You’ve Ever Seen Found in Hudson, NY
This bird drinks tea with its pinky up. Well, if it had a pinky it would. A Hudson, NY woman recently rescued a bird in her back yard that looks like a cross between a royal prince and Dr. Strange... how did I not know these birds existed in the Hudson Valley??
08/15/2022: Seasonable with pop-up showers
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Monday! We are coming off a splendid summer weekend where the humidity was almost non-existent and temperatures were very pleasant. Oh yeah, there was a lot of sunshine too. The new work week is picking up right where the weekend left off.
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
No Injuries After Actress and Horse Accident on Set of Gilded Age in Albany
The Gilded Age has been in the area filming season 2 around Troy, Albany and Cohoes. Yesterday on set in Albany there was an incident that luckily wasn't worse than it was. It happened when a horse stepped on the actresses dress causing her to trip and end up underneath the horse. The photos from the event are incredible. And luckily, she nor the horse were injured. Check out the Times Union photo here.
12 Albany people aided by Red Cross after fire
An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.
Traffic stop ends in weapon, DWI charges for Troy man, say State Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Troy man, accused of possessing an illegal handgun and other charges following a traffic stop. Police say back on August 14th, troopers stopped 31-year-old Freyan Anderson for speeding on I-787 in the City of Albany. Investigators say while...
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
